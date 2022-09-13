After trailing at half, Horses punish Monarchs

The evening was serene this past Friday at Dark Horse Stadium, as Clinton prepared to defend the home field against Northside Jacksonville. A crucial adjustment at halftime bolstered them from trailing 12-9 en route to a 33-12 victory. The Dark Horses are now 3-1 for the season with back-to-back victories.

The first three minutes of play both teams fumbled the ball. The Monarchs fumbled on their second play while the Dark Horses fumbled in the red zone. Northside got the ball back deep inside their own territory. On third and long, Clinton’s Tairik Dyches would penetrate the Monarch’s line and sack the quarterback for a safety. The score was 2-0 with 7:55 in the first. Clinton started on their own 20 after the kickoff. This advance would fizzle out as some blocks were missed, the Dark Horses punt on fourth and four.

Northside’s drive didn’t fare much better as Clinton continued to shut down any advance. The front four and linebacker corps was too much forcing the Monarchs to punt. On the punt attempt, Northside fumbled allowing for Landen Pearson to recover and take it in for a score. The quarter ended with the score 9-0.

To start the second, the Monarchs marched up the field quickly and scored, but failed to convert for two. The score at this point is 9-6. Clinton received the kickoff and took it to the 30. After a false start penalty against Clinton they were sacked for a loss. The offense wasn’t finished yet, as they pulled off a double reverse with receiver Jason Arnette for 15 yards, but it wasn’t enough. They punted on fourth and three. This drive proved much better for the Monarchs. Two huge run plays put them at the edge of the red zone for the second time this quarter. They followed it up with a smooth spiral from 20 yards out for a touchdown, taking the lead 12-9. Clinton’s defense stood strong and forced the Monarchs punted it away again. This time falling short, allowing for Arnette to pick it up and run it to the Northside’s 25 yard line. With two minutes left on the clock, the Horses tried to retake the lead with prime field position. Nydarion Blackwell would throw an interception with 47 seconds left on the clock. At the end of the half, Clinton trailed by three, 12-9.

The start of the third didn’t turn out they way Clinton had hoped, as they fumbled the ball on the first drive. They didn’t stay off the field long though, as Josiah Robinson got an interception on the Monarch’s second play after the fumble. All this happened in the first minute and a half.

A long throw by Nydarion Blackwell was caught by Arnette but was taken back by a penalty from Jayden Cannady for unsportsmanlike conduct. Josiah McLaurin broke off a chunk of those penalty yards with a strong run, put them in striking distance. A nice toss by Blackwell to McLaurin resulted 20 yard run for a touchdown, giving them the lead, 17-12. After a failed run by the Monarchs, Clinton began their trek for another score. The offense would run out of steam after a sack resulting a loss of six and a missed throw, Clinton punted. The Monarchs fumbled again and it was recovered by Robinson; who returned it for a touchdown. They would convert for two making the score, 25-12 with 49 seconds left in the third.

The fourth quarter was slow has both teams couldn’t get started. Clinton’s McLaurin started the touchdown drive by running hard, racking up close to 60 yards. He would be the one to take it in for the score, furthering their lead 33-12. With five minutes left, Northside tried to recoup some points. After some small plays keeping them moving, with little time left the Monarchs threw a desperate long bomb, but the Horses were there. Jakarrion Kenan snagged an interception to end their hopes. Clinton ran out the clock, giving them back to back wins, with the final score 33-12.

Coach Cory Johnson commented on the game. “Good overall team win. We gotta do better of executing on offense. Our defense and special teams were incredible. Great halftime adjustments from both players and coaches.”

The Dark Horses will host West Bladen in conference play at 7 p.m. this Friday, Sept. 16.

