Wildcats salvage win after fourth quarter rally by Devils

The Hobbton Wildcats JV football got its first win Thursday night for head coach Aydan Tart, earning a 30-26 victory against the Red Springs Red Devils.

The Wildcats had their first chance at the ball and made good on the possession. With 4:24 left in the first quarter, Brian Mendez scored on a 9-yard run capping a 60-yard drive for the lead at 6-0. The two point conversion failed on a run play. The defense shut down the Red Devils forcing a turnover on downs. With 2:32 left in the first, the Wildcats started a drive on their 49-yard line. The quarter ended before Hobbton to score.

Hobbton picked up where they left off to start the second quarter. With 8:28 left, Mendez hit the ground again on a 9-yard play to raise the lead to 12-0. He scored two points for the Cats to extend the lead, 14-0. The Red Devils got on the scoreboard with 6:19 left. They attempted two points only for the pass to be caught out of bounds. The score was 14-6, Hobbton’s lead. The Red Devil defense stopped the Wildcats on their next possession forcing a punt. They took over in their own 45-yard line. That drive ended with an interception by Joe Corbett at the Red Devil 48-yard line. Hobbton would score again with 2:39 left in the half off a strong 25 yard run. They would convert for two making the score 22-6. With 37 seconds left in the half, Corbett got his second interception of the night, giving the Wildcats the ball at their own 48-yard line. Time in the half ran out before they could move the ball, with the first half ending. The score was 22-6, Hobbton.

The Red Devils capitalized on their first possession of the second half covering 68 yards for the score. They failed to get two, leaving the score 22-12. With 4:46 left the third quarter, quarterback Daniel Aguilar scrambled for a 25-yard touchdown run capping a 60-yard drive. He converted for two making the score 30-12. The Red Devils turned their next possession into a score with 3:21 left. The Red Devils converted this time and closed the gap on the Cats, 30-20.

Hobbton fumbled the on-side kick giving the Red Devils the ball back at the Hobbton 47-yard line. With 8:30 left in the game, they scored again cutting the Wildcat lead to four points with the score 30-26.

The rest of the game was jockeying for position. The Devils and Cats fought for the field to try and extend the lead, but the Hobbton defense wasn’t through. Avilez snagged an interception with 42.8 seconds left in the game, shutting down any hopes of a comeback. They ran out the clock and finished the game at 30-26.

Reach Anthony McConnaughey at [email protected]