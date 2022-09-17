Spartans put up fight, lose to Spring Creek, 52-50

The Union Spartans took the field on Friday evening hoping to erase the major goose egg to their record. Through three games, the Spartans had remained scoreless. Friday night, under those bright lights, Union faced the Spring Creek Gators and would finally put points on the board — and in bunches — in a game that would go an electrifying three rounds of overtime before Union ultimately fell, 52-50.

Union got the ball to start things off. They returned the kickoff an impressive thirty-five yards to start their drive. Following a failed toss play that set them back a ways, the Spartans went for it on fourth and didn’t convert, giving the ball back to Spring Creek. The Gators couldn’t get anything moving either as they tried a long pass for their first play then swiftly moved back to the run game. Spartan defense stood strong and the Gators punted it away.

Union earned a first down after some strong runs pulled them ten yards. This proved to be the spark they needed as their quarterback Hippolito Soto threw a twenty yard pass to Trayvon Chestnut putting them in the red zone. The stadium erupted as the Spartans’ scoreless streak ended. (Who scored?)

Soto would run the ball to the outside to convert for two. Union takes the lead 8-0. Spring Creek would punt again, Ethan Johnson would return it for a cool fifteen yards. The Spartans weren’t finished however, Soto hand the ball off to Treyvon Chestnutt and never look back. He broke three tackles and sprinted fifty-five yards to take their second touchdown of the evening, they would convert for two making the score 16-0. The quarter with Spring Creek at the twenty. For first time this year, Union leads at the end of the first 16-0.

The second quarter began as high charged for Union as Chestnutt made a long run off the toss before an unfortunate hold penalty would undo all the progress. That would be the theme for this drive as it fizzled away. There was some confusion on third down, the Spartans scrambled to beat the clock only for Soto to get hit and lose the ball, but Union recovered and punted it away.

Spring Creek began to get traction as they sluggishly moved the ball upfield to finally score and convert for two. They climbed back into it 16-8. The Spartans quickly turned on the jets as Chestnutt threw a pass to Cameron Wright for a big gain, followed by a hard outside run by Soto to further their lead. They would convert for two making it 24-8 at the half.

The second half started off with Spring Creek driving it down the field. The Spartans defense would force a fumble taking back possession, starting at the Gators 30 yard line. After a rough go at first, Soto made a crisp juke move to find a hole and burst through for 45 yards. Johnson made the run to the outside to ring in another score for Union. They didn’t make the two point conversion. The score at this time was 30-8.

Spring Creek hit the run game hard and it paid off. Their big tailback pulled three Spartans over the goalie to bring them closer 30-16. They tried an on-side kick, it was muffed by the Spartans and the Gators recovered in prime position. They would begin to drive down the field until the third quarter ended.

The Gators started where they left off and finished the drive with a touchdown. They attempted a pass to the halfback for two but it fell incomplete. The score at this time was 30-22. They would try another onside kick with nine minutes left on the clock. The Spartans would recover this time and be set up nicely at midfield. They would take a risk at fourth and one on the Gators 45 yard line. The Spartans couldn’t penetrate the opposing line and turned it over on downs.

Spring Creek took advantage and again hit the ground hard. They were led by a strong run game but struggled up the field. Taking the bits of yards they could, and forced their way into the end zone tying it up with 2:30 minutes remaining in the fourth. The teams struggled the remainder of the game as neither could gain an advantage over each other. We enter into overtime with 30-30 the score.

The first try was Union’s, Chestnutt ran it in to score and the converted for two points. Spring Creek responded in kind and scored on the ground as well, also converting for two. The score 38-38.

The Gators got the ball to start the second round of overtime. They scored quickly off their big tailback, however they didn’t convert for two.

The Spartans lined up on the ball for their second try. Without hesitation they tossed it to their workhorse Chestnutt who ran to the outside to sneak in the end zone. They failed the conversion, the score remained tied, 44-44.

Spring Creek lined up for their third attempt, their first play ended up in the end zone and the two point conversion completed.

Union set up and struggled at first. Soto threw an incomplete pass to Chestnutt on third down, after two failed run attempts. On fourth and five, they took the risk and tried to put it in the air once more. Soto connected with Jordan McGoogan for the touchdown. Union got set and readied up for the two point. They tossed the ball to Chestnutt who takes it outside and met with three linebackers who take him down. Union loses in heartbreaking fashion to Spring Creek 52-50.

Union is set to travel to play Lakewood on Sept. 30 at 7 p.m

