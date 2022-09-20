Midway kicks conference play in thrilling fashion

Exciting, back-and-forth action could be how Friday night’s football game between the Midway Raiders and East Bladen Eagles can be summed up. After an edge-of-your-seat thriller had unfolded, it was Midway that had rallied from behind and captured victory, emphatically kicking off Southeastern Athletic Conference play with a 23-22 victory.

The first quarter was a defensive showdown between both teams. Though East Bladen held an advantage, three times they drove well into Raider territory only to run out of gas before finding the end zone. For Midway, they struggled to get much offense going, routinely finding themselves in three-and-out punting situations.

All that changed in the second quarter, however, and it was actually the Raider offense that flipped a switch and started off the scoring.

With the game now in the second frame, their offense finally started firing as a mixture of their run game and short passes opened up the field for them. They chipped away at the Eagles defense and Trey Gregory finally found the end zone on fourth down with 5:30 left in the first half. The 2-point conversion was good and with that Midway lead 8-0.

East Bladen, however, was able to counter on their next drive. Expectation of a score had been building with all the drives that came close but the Eagles finally broke the seal late in the first half. With 48.1 left in the half, big tight end Mason Brooks found his way into the end zone, countering Midway’s touchdown. The Eagles 2-point conversion attempt failed, however, and at the halftime break, the score rested at 8-6.

Out of the break, the Raiders survived a scare on the kickoff as they nearly lost the pooch kick. Instead, Gregory scooped up the loose ball along the right sideline and was off to the race. He got a great return back into East Blade territory where Midway took over at the 42-yard line. In what could’ve been a major game changer, the Raiders were whistled for a holding penalty after a 1-yard run up the middle yielded a touchdown, negating the score. Then a tackle for a loss and another holding call pushed Midway way back, effectively ending the drive. The Eagles took over on their own 9-yard line and began their journey toward the other end of the field. Along the way, they converted a long fourth down play pass play, which set up the go-ahead score when Brooks struck again. This time the 2-point try was successful and East Bladen led 14-8 with 57 seconds left in the third quarter.

On the ensuing kickoff, fortune found its way right back to the Eagles when an onside kick attempt ricocheted off of a Midway player and right back into the hands of an East Bladen player. As the action transitioned into the fourth quarter, the Eagles were in business at the Raiders 38-yard line. Then, with 9:54 left in the game, Darius Williamson scored his first touchdown of the game on a 4-yard carry up the middle, further extending the lead. With the successful conversion of another 2-point try, East Bladen was in control with a 22-8 lead.

But, the Raiders still had some life left in them. The next kickoff was fielded cleanly and their offense was allowed to go to work. They worked their way down field to the 14-yard line when Tripp Westbrook hit Gregory on a passing touchdown to make things interesting again. Hagan Lanier kicked the PAT through, making it 22-15 with 6:36 left to go.

Then, everything that had benefited East Bladen was coming back to bite them. On another onside kick attempt, it was the Raiders that recovered this one, putting their offense right back in business on the Eagles 43-yard line. The Raiders, though, couldn’t take advantage and East Bladen was back in possession. The Eagles, though, also sputtered on offense and took a risky gamble of trying to convert fourth down at midfield.

They lost this gamble and that’s where Midway took over with 3:42 left in the game. The Raiders this time moved the ball down the field quickly, capitalizing on a long pass play to set themselves up on first and goal just inside the 10-yard line. Then, with 25 seconds left to go, Tripp connected with Thomas Perez in the back of the end zone for the touchdown, bringing the Raiders back to within 22-21, pending the extra point try. They wasted no time in deciding to go for the two point conversion. On another pass play, Westbrook found Casey Culbreth in an eerily similar spot in the back of the end zone, and the pass was hauled in, propelling the Raiders back into the lead at 23-22.

One final onside kick attempt was made and it was Culbreth who scooped up the bouncing ball along the sidelines, giving Midway possession once again and icing the game.

With that, Midway held on to the 23-22 victory to go to 3-2 overall and 1-0 in SAC-7 conference play.

Next up for Midway is a trip to Fairmont, where the Raiders hope to continue this winning streak. Game time is 7 p.m.

