Knights stake 55-6 victory over Crusaders

Ethan Spell looks for an open receiver as he scrambles out of the pocket.

Gorgeous fall weather and chilly temperatures set the scene Friday night as the Harrells Crusaders football team was back on the field for the first time in three weeks. Hoping to get back into the win column, the Crusaders hosted conference foe North Raleigh Christian Academy. Unfortunately, victory didn’t come to fruition for HCA, as the visiting Knights pummeled the home team, 55-6.

After the opening kickoff, Harrells was the first team to put their offense out on the field. This first drive was a brief, unsuccessful one that went backwards for the Crusaders. Forced to punt from deep in their own zone, the Knights took over in great field position at the HCA 39-yard line.

Defensively, the Crusaders started out in great shape, shoving NRCA backwards. But facing third down and long, the Knights reeled off a big run that not only covered first-down yardage, but also produced points. They scampered 46 yards all the way in for the score and with 7:44 left in the first quarter, led 7-0.

The 39-yard line was a popular spot thus far in the game as that’s where the Crusaders began their next drive. Right off the bat, a false start penalty put them facing long yardage situation. On the very first play, Case Barber was stopped in the backfield but even worse was the ball-carrier lost the ball on a fumble and it was recovered by the North Raleigh defense and returned to inside the 10-yard line.

Fortune smiled on the Crusaders, though, as their defense stepped up and kept the Knights out of the end zone, holding them to 4-and-out. With that, Harrells was back on offense at their own 11-yard line with 6:00 to go in the first quarter.

Fortune widened her smile even more on the ensuing possession. With the Crusaders facing third and 10, Ethan Spell heaved a pass down the left sideline in the direction of Antonio McKoy. The pass was under thrown but two NRCA defenders collided going for the ball, causing a deflection right into the hands of McKoy, who went all 89 yards untouched for the touchdown. The PAT was no good, missing from right to left, and with 5:02 left in the first quarter, the score was 7-6 in favor of the Knights.

From here, it would be all North Raleigh Christian Academy Harrells just could not get their act together.

After the next kickoff, North Raleigh took to the field on their own 20-yard line and went right to work. In just three plays, the Knights were knocking on the door of the red zone and on the seventh play, they were in for the score on a QB sneak. The PAT split the uprights and with 3:18 left in the first quarter, NRCA lead 14-6.

After the ensuing kickoff, the Harrells offense was back on the field on their own 21-yard line where disaster hit the Crusaders yet again. Facing third down, the hike to Spell was mishandled and the ball went bouncing backwards. No Crusader could ever get a handle on the loose ball and NRCA finally recovered at the HCA 9-yard line. Two plays later, NRCAs Christopher Rivera was in for the touchdown around the left side. After the PAT, the Knights lead 21-6 with 1:35 to go in the opening quarter.

Following the kickoff, Harrells began this drive on their own 31-yard line. The quarter ended with HCA facing third down and six, trailing 21-6.

The first play of the second quarter was a pass intercepted by NRCA, however a pass interference call put HCAs offense back on the field at midfield. Again facing third down, the Crusaders threw another interception, which this time held up and the Knights were lined up at their own 31-yard line.

The first play was a big run that had 15 more yards added to it after a late-hit out of bounds penalty, putting NRCA at the HCA 35-yard line. This drive was capped off on a 20-yard touchdown completion to Jackson Watkins, jolting the score. The PAT this time was no good, blocked by the front line of the Crusaders, but nonetheless, HCA was in a big hole, trailing 27-6 with 8:29 to go in the first half.

Now back on offense, Harrells was lined up on their own 30-yard line, looking to make something happen. This drive saw the Crusaders eat up a lot of the clock as they moved the ball into Knights territory. Misfortune hit HCA yet again, however, as another interception turned the ball around.

Two passes. Two completions. Touchdown.

That was the result of this drive as the Knights capitalized on another turnover and things were quickly getting out of hand. After the PAT, NRCA lead 34-6 with just 1:19 to go in the half.

The ensuing kickoff produced a good return for the Crusaders as they lined up on their own 45-yard line. The first play from scrimmage, though, was a four-yard tackle for a loss and Harrells resorted to head to the locker room trailing 34-6.

Out of the break, it took about 45 seconds for the Knights to strike again and further extend their lead. They found the end zone quickly and added the PAT, making it 41-6 with 11:14 showing on the clock in the third quarter.

The ensuing Harrells drive showed just how badly the Crusaders were out of sorts. Back-to-back penalties of too many men in the huddle and a false start pushed them back to second and long. On third down, Chamani Newton was hit in the backfield as soon as he took the handoff, pushing the Crusaders even further away from the first down marker. The result was a punt and the Knights took over on their own 35-yard line.

Another touchdown was the result of the next drive as Connor McGann hooked up with Watkins for another long touchdown pass. With that, the score hit 48-6 with 4:25 left in the third quarter.

With the lead at this margin, the mercy-rule running clock was brought out, meaning things were going to be wrapping up quickly from here.

Mercy may have been granted on the clock, but not so out on the field. The Crusaders committed yet another turnover, a fumble, and the Knights’ offense was right back on the field as the third quarter ended.

With the game shifting to the fourth quarter, North Raleigh Christian was in complete control, leading 48-6.

Once there, the Knights took advantage of the short-field advantage, punching in one more score on a run around the right side. The PAT was good and with under 7:00 to go on the running clock, NRCA lead 54-6.

That proved to be the games final margin as neither team showed any urgency and the clock reached 0:00.

With the loss, Harrells is now at 2-3 overall and 1-1 in their conference. They are slated to host Cabarrus Academy on Friday at 7 p.m.