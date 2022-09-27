Clinton keeps up winning ways, trounces Eagles 55-7

The weather was as perfect as you could ever imagine for a Friday game, as a stout Clinton Dark Horses squad traveled to East Bladen High in this intense rivalry conference bout. The Dark Horses extended their win streak after a dominant performance that saw that score the first 42 points of the game and go on to a 55-7 victory.

Clinton started off in sub prime conditions after the kickoff. The Dark Horses missed the ball on the ground and recovered it deep in their zone. The Horses managed to get it to their 15-yard line. Clinton, unfazed, set up their run game early with some strong plays from Nydarion Blackwell and Josiah Robinson. This tandem brought the first points of the evening. They kicked the extra point and took the lead 7-0.

East Bladen advanced the field after the kick off from a late hit penalty. That was their only offense as the defense swallowed the Bladen offensive line. They would attempt a deep pass under heavy pressure that fell short and into the hands of Tk Raynor.

They would begin on their own 15 yard line again and bust out a long run from Robinson. Once in the end zone, they were slowed up after a couple of penalties and sent back to the 20 yard line. They marched their way back, however, the Eagles stood strong and stopped the stampede at the goal line. The Horses missed the field goal try and turned it over on downs.

The Horses kept the Eagles grounded with more physical play as the D-line continued to stop them. After a punt attempt that went short because of Dark Horse pressure, East Bladen earned themselves an unsportsmanlike conduct. Clinton started off on the 45 yard line, and continued the ground game. They found themselves quickly back at the goal line as the quarter came to a close. The first period ended with Clinton on top 7-0.

The Horses O-line handily parted the sea of Eagles linemen and Amaris Wiliams ran it in for six. Clinton would run it in for two, making the score at the beginning of the half 15-0. Setting up on their own 25, the Eagles exploded back with a stunning run of their own, breaking off a 40 yard chunk on their trek for a touchdown. The Eagles seemingly found a crack in the Clinton D, only for them to swiftly adjust and stop them on fourth and one. Blade attempted a play action bootleg to the right, the quarterback launched the ball to the wide open receiver who dropped it in the end zone. Bladen gave the ball back to Clinton with a punt.

Robinson broke off a big touchdown run early in their next drive, racking 75 yards to his stats only to have it walked back after an illegal block in the back penalty. After a couple of penalties from both teams, the play finally began. A hand off from Blackwell to Josiah McLaurin broke a 15 yard run. Robinson would finish the drive, eating up more yards and take it in for his second touchdown of the evening. The score after the failed two point was 21-0, Clinton running away with it.

After another blitz storm snuffing out any offense, the Eagles found themselves in deep again at fourth and eighteen. They punted the ball back to Clinton. The Eagles struggled to apprehend the elusive McLaurin as he ate up another chunk of offense for Clinton. Williams made his presence known again as he powered his way upfield for a 20 yard touchdown run. After the field goal, Clinton’s scoring rampage continued with the score 28-0.

East Bladen continued to snowball out of control as their first play ended horribly with a fumble that Onias Robinson would recover on their 20 yard line. The Dark Horse would capitalize again and score. Bladen in deep at 35-0.

Williams penetrated the flimsy Bladen line and tipped the ball out of the quarterback’s hand. They didn’t recover the fumble but the defense continued to grind away at the Eagles as the half came to a close. Midway through the game Clinton was leading, 35-0.

The Eagles received the ball in the second half. It wasn’t any better for them as a short third down was blown up by Williams followed by a blocked punt as the O-line troubles seeped into the special teams play. The Dark Horses scored quickly off a flat route pass to McLaurin making it 42-0.

East Bladen would get a touchdown off a long 80 yard run, erasing the goose egg 42-7. The Horses continued to ramp up the pressure on the ground as the Eagles struggles up front were glaringly apparent now. Scoring a TD and a field goal in the fourth to end the game at 55-7. The Eagles were clearly outmatched in the fourth, as Clinton substituted their second string with roughly three minutes left and ran out the clock, with the final score 55-7.

Clinton is slated to play at home next Friday, Sept. 30, at 7 p.m. against the Fairmont Golden Tornadoes.

