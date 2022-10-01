Horses defeat rival Raiders, 3-1

Clinton and Midway renewed their rivalry out on the soccer field on Wednesday, squaring off in a Southeastern Athletic Conference showdown in Spivey’s Corner. This game was a fun one to watch – a truly great, competitive game. In the end, however, the Dark Horses prevailed with a couple late goals and secured the victory, winning 3-1.

For a large part of the game, Clinton held possession in the Midway zone, generating countless opportunities. Raiders goalkeeper Keller Godwin and the defense out front did a pretty solid job of keeping Clinton off the scoreboard…at least for the first little while.

The Dark Horses kept chipping away, drawing closer and closer to finding a score as the first half went on. Indeed, with 22:45 left in the first half, Griffin Williams took a pass from Daniel Adasiak and turned and fired a shot from the left side. The shot got through traffic and past Godwin, finding its way into the net for the go-ahead score.

Just a few minutes later, around the 17:30 mark, Midway saw their best scoring opportunity up to this point in the game. The Raiders finally moved the ball with precision up the field, producing a breakaway. Their shot-on-goal, however, sailed over the net. Clinton was able to hold onto their 1-0 lead into the half.

When action resumed in the second half, it was much of the game. The Dark Horses held possession and created numerous scoring chances. The Raiders defense, though, continued to perform well and catch some breaks here and there.

A big moment in the game came eight minutes into the second half after Midway was assessed a penalty in the box. This resulted in a penalty kick showdown between Clinton’s Adasiak and Midway’s Godwin. The sophomore goalkeeper came up huge for his team, intercepting the kick before it could get through, keeping hope alive for the Raiders.

Like clockwork, the Midway seized another opportunity and this time they cashed in. After the Dark Horses were assessed a handball penalty in the box, the Raiders were now awarded a penalty kick, yielding a face-off between Clinton goalkeeper Marcos Medina and Midway’s Abraham Florido. Florido fired the shot and found payday as the ball got past Medina for the score, tying the game up at 1-1 with 31:35 left.

The tie was brief, however, as Clinton settled back in and went to work. After the Raiders thwarted one shot on goal, the Dark Horses were given a corner kick from the right side. The kick, sent in by Holden Spell, had some spin on it and instead of ricocheting off any players, curved into the net for the go-ahead score. With 28:18 left in the game, Spell was credited with the unassisted goal, giving Clinton the 2-1 lead.

From there, the game turned into a battle of possession as the Raiders scrambled to find another scoring opportunity. They had some scattered chances, but Medina and the Dark Horses defense stood tall. Then, with just two seconds left in the game, Adasiak and Spell hooked up for one final score to put the final tally at 3-1 in favor of the Dark Horses.

With the win, Clinton is now 11-2-2 overall and 5-0 in SAC-7 play. They are slated for just one game next week, a road trip to West Bladen on Wednesday.

For Midway, they are now 7-5 overall and 1-3 in league play. They are slated for a pair of road games next week, first to West Bladen on Monday followed by a trip to East Bladen on Wednesday.

