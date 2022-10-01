Leopards shred Spartans on ground, 46-0

Friday night’s Game of the Week was a matchup between two county teams. The Union Spartans came in, riding a strong performance against Spring Creek going into triple overtime two weeks back. They come in hungry looking to take the first win of the season, yearning to erase the goose egg in their win column. The Leopards were also coming in hot, having just won a close bout against a strong Pender team winning in overtime by one, 35-34. Lakewood’s homecoming went unspoiled as they torched the Spartans in this lopsided affair, 46-0.

The first quarter was quiet on the score board as neither team put up points. In the trenches, the Spartans and Leopards lines held up, keeping offensive plays to a minimum. At the end of the first, it was 0-0.

The Leopards got the ball where they left off from the first, on their own 45, near midfield. Four minutes in after Union made a huge play putting them back ten, Kollin Hunter made a 35 yard throw to Shamell Little for the first points of the game. It was 7-0 after the extra point, Leopards leading.

Union started off in excellent field position from a return by Ethan Johnson. One nice gain by their fullback David Robinson who bull rushed forward for seven yard. but that was all she wrote for this Union drive. Hipolito Soto was able to throw himself out of a sack, followed by a dropped pass to end this drive.

Lakewood started their next drive in good condition on the midfield line following a short Spartan punt. Union stood tall forcing the Leopards into a four and out. They would punt it away, giving the Spartans another go. The Spartan drive, like many so far, fizzled out as they were unable to make any progress. After another four and out, they’d punt it deep only for Lakewood to run it back into Union territory just ten yards away from the red zone. Capitalizing on their position Tony Freeman ran hard to the outside for a thirty yard touchdown run, increasing their lead 14-0.

Off a decent kick return, Union started to make some progress upfield by a strong run from freshman Gabe Underwood. Soto would pick off a little yardage from a QB draw play. Unfortunately, none of this achieved a first down. A desperate Spartan team, late in the second quarter went for it on fourth down.

The Leopards pulled out a big run on the first play of the drive bringing them to the Spartans red zone. The punctuated the drive with a five yard TD from Freeman. The attempt for two was unsuccessful leaving the score, 20-0. Union would try to put points on the board before the half but time would run out on them. Lakewood leads at halftime, 20-0.

The beginning of the second half was interesting as Union decided to try the onside kick. They caught Lakewood napping and recovered the ball at the midfield mark. Unfortunately, the drive would prove fruitless and costly as the Spartans found themselves again in a fourth and long scenario. Underwood would throw a pass would be tipped and picked off by Lakewood Dalton Nunnery. He would take the ball into enemy territory setting up another prime position spot for the Lakewood offense. Their first play resulted in a twenty yard touchdown run by Bobby Henry. They couldn’t convert for two, but the lead was well in hand at 26-0.

Union would return the kickoff for decent position in an attempt to turn the game around. The Spartans continued to fight hard, but their struggles continued. Lakewood’s Heath Britt would expose an unprotected gap and sack Underwood to force another punt from Union. Kendall Melvin would ignite the faltering defense with a sack of their own on the first play of the drive. It didn’t matter much, as Lakewood was not stopping, their ground game continued to punish the flimsy Spartan defense as Jaziah Brunson and Henry pulled off huge gains in yardage putting them in the red zone once more. The Union D-line folded under the relentless pressure the Leopard trenchmen created, as they made room for Henry to tack on another score. They converted for two, extending their lead to 34-0. The end of the third was fast approaching with 3:23 on the clock.

The clock drained down to under a minute, as Union crawled upfield trying to get this offensive started. With 42 seconds left in the third, Treyvon Chestnutt for Union, went for his receiver in the flat route. Carmine Pope was lurking and snatched the ball out of the air and ran out of bounds. Lakewood let clock run out on the third, the score remained 34-0.

The Leopards started off fast with a 30 yard run by Chris Carr for a touchdown. The flag was tossed prior unbeknownst to the players on the field. Lakewood would have to walk it back ten yards for holding. The ground game remained poised and repeated the play for the same result. Freeman would be the one to score this time. The score with 10 minutes left in the fourth 40-0.

The Spartan offense was completely stalled out in the fourth. Ny’Juwll Wiggins-McCain timed the opposition’s pass picked it off and ran it back 10 yards. Despite this, they came back furious on defense. In rare fashion this evening, the defense overwhelmed the Leopards. Melvin found a hole a d slapped the ball out of Carr’s hands. With renewed hope Union fell on the ball, giving the offense another try. As before, the offense stumbled, unable to put anything together, falling behind in yardage from the suffocating Leopards. Soto would make a big dent on their fourth and long situation but it would be a moot point as Lakewood stopped them yet again.

The Leopards would score one more before the quarter would end. With 1:22 left, resistance was nonexistent as Freeman would break off a huge 70 yard run to cap off the game 46-0.

Union takes the fourth shutout of their season falling further in the records, 0-5 overall and 0-1 in the conference with this loss. Union will be at home next Friday on Oct. 7 at 7 p.m. against Rosewood. Lake ascends to 5-2 overall and get their first win in conference 1-0. Lakewood will also take to the road next Friday against North Duplin. The game begins at 7 p.m. as well.

