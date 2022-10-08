Hobbton comes home, routs Bulldogs 44-10

The Hobbton Wildcats football team picked up a big homecoming win against Wake Christian Academy Friday night, running away with a 44-10 win.

Garrett Britt grabbed a Wake fumble on the opening kickoff. The Wildcats were stopped by Wake at their 6-yard line on downs. The Wildcat defense shut down Wake on that possession forcing a punt. Hobbton took the ball at the Wake 49-yard line. With 4:45 left in the first quarter, Bobby Dial score on a 4-yard run. The two point conversion failed on a run. The score was 6-0. Wake’s next possession resulted in another punt.

The Wildcats scored again with 9:25 left in the half on another 4-yard run by the offensive machine, Dial. He picked up the extra points on a run for a 14-0 lead.

The Wildcats’ Ethan Suggs stopped the next Wake possession with an interception returned to their 42-yard line. This resulted in a Hobbton score on a pass from Cole Weeks to Reggie Thompson. The extra point attempt failed leaving the score at 20-0 with 7:29 left in the second quarter. The next Wildcat score came with 4:57 left in the half on a 67-yard touchdown run by Dial. He also scored the extra points on a run for 28-0 half time game.

Britt ended the next Wake drive with an interception in the end zone. The Wildcats started over at their 20-yard line as the half ended. They had first try after the halftime homecoming festivities. With 11:34 left in the third quarter, they upped the margin to 36-0 on a 4-yard run by Dial who also got the extra points.

After that score, Britt recovered his third turnover and scored on a 25-yard run. Dial got the two points again for a 44-0 game, after which, the officials started the continuous clock rule.

In the waning minutes of the game, Wake Christian managed to get a score against the JV defense. They also picked up a safety for the 10-points they had.

Weeks passed for 86 yards on 15-of-22 passing for one touchdown. Dial had 22 carries for 316 yards and Thompson led in receiving with five catches for 48 yards. They lost one fumble.

“It was a good win,” commented Hobbton coach Joe Salas. “It was our best week of practice this season. We knew we were going to play well. But, they get a lot more important from here on out so we have a lot of work to do.”

After this win, Hobbton is now 5-2 on the year and third in conference at 0-1. They play next Friday at Lakewood at 7 p.m.