Spartans shut out on homecoming night, 42-0

The Union Spartans hosted the Rosewood Eagles on Friday evening, hoping to erase that goose egg in the win column on the season. It would not be a fairy tale homecoming for the Spartans as the Rosewood Eagles spoiled the evening, racking 42 points to Union’s zero, dropping Union to 0-6.

The first quarter started out fairly even until the eighth minute. The Eagles drove down the field and threw a fifteen yards touchdown pass to bring them the lead, 7-0. Rosewood would kickoff and the Spartans Ethan Johnson would recover and bring them to decent starting position at the thirty yard line. Disaster would strike the Spartans as Hipolito Soto would throw a flats route to Rayshawn Moon, that he didn’t catch. It bounces off his pads and rolls to the sideline. Eagles linebacker was keen and snatched the ball off the ground and ran it thirty yards for another score. Rosewood ahead 14-0.

The Spartans came out again looking to strike back after giving up two quick scores. Making little progress, Union took a little extra time in the huddle. They rushed to the line with and snapped the ball with four seconds left on the clock. Soto would hike the ball and be chased deep in the backfield and sacked. He’d lose the ball in the process giving Rosewood prime real estate on Union turf. The quarter would end with Union in deep 14-0.

The next quarter, Rosewood finished off their drive previously and hit the ground for a touchdown. The Eagles extend their lead 21-0. Union would get the ball back at their own twenty. There was staunch improvement as they managed to earn a first down coming back from a long third down. Soto made two phenomenal plays on the ground for twelve yards to the outside and a quarterback dive for the first. The Spartan offense fizzled after a promising start. Going for it on fourth and six, coming up short.

Rosewood pulled no punches, their first play resulted in a long touchdown run of 60 yards for another quick strike. Union now behind by four scores. Union managed to earn another first down but the half came to a close, leaving them a mountain to climb in the second with the score 28-0.

The start of the third distant off well, as Union committed a kicking penalty on an improper onside kick. The Eagles started again in prime position at midfield. They broke off a huge chunk of yards from a strong run play. The quickly lined up and ran a quarterback draw for a touchdown. Just a minute and a half in the third, Union’s hole has gotten deeper, the score 35-0.

The Spartans started to show signs of life after a couple of bull headed runs by Moon as he plowed forward to earn the first two downs. Union continued to explode through the space as he burst through the middle pulling three players with him for another first down.

Despite the promising run game this drive, Union gave it up on fourth down after Rosewood shut them down once more. The Eagles would be set up on their own 35 line. Just like their last drive, that bit off a huge chunk of yardage on the first play of the drive. With only ten seconds left in the quarter, Rosewood ran the clock out. The third ended with the goose egg still there, 35-0, Eagles lead.

It was all business for Rosewood as they just walked into the end zone off a massive hole created by their line. Twenty seconds into the fourth, Rosewood extends their lead 42-0.

The Spartans troubles only grew as they ended up on their own 15 line to start the drive. However, Union’s ground game picked up a little steam and picked up two consecutive first downs. They seemed to be rolling as their “pound the rock” mentality continued to produce. Soto lowered his shoulder to keep the drive for pride alive and earn another first down. The drive would fizzle like the others and the Eagles would run the clock out to claim the victory 42-0.

The Spartans continue to struggle as they fall to 0-6 overall and 0-4 in conference. In conference play, their next game is at 7 p.m. this Friday at home. Their opponent is the North Duplin Rebels, who will be coming in off a win over the Lakewood Leopards, 27-13.

Reach Anthony McConnaughey at [email protected]