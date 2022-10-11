Lakewood gives up late lead in 27-13 loss

The Lakewood Leopards hit the road this past Friday night, travelling to North Duplin in Carolina 1A Conference Football action. After a fierce battle unfolded, the Rebels ran away from the Leopards late in the game and claimed a 27-13 victory.

After the game’s opening kickoff, North Duplin’s offense took the field first. They moved the ball well down the field, even converting on fourth down along the way, but their drive stalled out inside Lakewood territory and the Leopards took over.

Starting on their own 30-yard line, Lakewood had success moving the football the other way. Heartbreak followed when the Leopards leading ball-carrier Tony Freeman was carted off the field with what looked like a significant hand injury with 4:40 on the clock in the first. When play resumed, Lakewood was able to cap off the drive with a score when quarterback Kollin Hunter crossed the plane on a draw up the middle. The extra point went in and with 1:34 left, the Leopards lead 7-0.

Entering in the second quarter, North Duplin took their next drive from their own 28-yard line into Lakewood territory. The Rebels, however, were once again unable to capitalize as they turned it over on downs at the Leopards 9-yard line. This time, the result for Lakewood was three-and-out and the Leopards were forced to punt it away from their own 16-yard line.

The Rebels took over on their own 45-yard line, this time they found traction. Their ground game finally made some headway and with 1:45 left before the half, Eli Morrisey scored on a short run up the middle. The extra point kick missed to the right, leaving the score at 7-6. Before the half, Lakewood was unable to take advantage of short field position. The clock ran out and at the halftime break, Leopards held the lead 7-6.

When play resumed in the second half, the Leopards took the opening kickoff and went right to work. It took Lakewood less than a minute and a half to score, once again on the legs of Hunter, who ran it in from about 10 yards out. This time, the extra point kick was low and had no chance, leaving the score at 13-6 with 10:36 left in the third quarter.

North Duplin didn’t waste any time to respond to this score, refusing to allow the Leopards to slip away. Facing third and long, quarterback Jacob Kelly floated a ball over the middle and into the awaiting arms of Brandon Reyna, who scampered all 66 yards for the score. This time, the Rebels opted for a 2-point try but came up short again leaving the score, still in Lakewood’s favor, 13-12 with 8:56 to go in the third. It was downhill from here for the Leopards, though. Their next drive moved down into the red zone but it fell apart at the North Duplin 25-yard line where the Rebels took over with 1:29 left in the quarter.

Now in the fourth quarter, Lakewood got things started with a big stop on fourth down to put their offense back on the field. The problem was, they were deep in their own territory at the 15-yard line. Then, a pair of unsportsmanlike penalties pushed the Leopards back even further. They were forced to punt the ball away from inside their own end zone but the punt was a beauty, putting North Duplin on the field at their own 40-yard line.

That didn’t matter, though, as Morrisey’s name rang out across the stadium again, this time on a 41-yard touchdown run to give the Rebels the lead. Their two point try was successful this time and with 5:55 left in the game, North Duplin led 20-13.

Things went from bad to worse on the kickoff as the Rebels kicker placed the ball along the left sideline in a gap between members of the Leopards kickoff team. North Duplin somehow got to the ball first and recovered, putting their offense right back on the field in Lakewood territory. They took advantage of this great field advantage as Khamari Leak found the end zone on a 5-yard run. Following the extra point, North Duplin led 27-13.

Lakewood’s next drive started on the Rebels side of the field after a late-hit penalty on the kickoff. They quickly got down inside the red zone but the Leopards turned it over on downs at the 16-yard line with 1:24 left and the Rebels were able to run out the clock.

With the loss, Lakewood is now 5-3 overall and 1-1 in Carolina Conference 1A play. They are set to host Hobbton on Friday in what should be a fun Sampson County rivalry matchup. Game time is 7 p.m.

