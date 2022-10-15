Horses win on last-minute play, 23-20

This week’s feature game was a hot rivalry match between the Clinton Dark Horses and the St. Pauls Bulldogs. Fall was in full effect this chilly Friday evening, yet the bleachers were crowded with spirited fans rooting for their respective teams. The Bulldogs would come close to playing the spoiler at Dark Horse Stadium, but a last-minute scamper of 70 yards by Josiah McLaurin lifted the home team Horses to victory, 23-20.

The game began with a Clinton kickoff putting the Bulldogs on their own 20-yard line on the return. The Bulldogs found some gaps in the Dark Horse defense and marched their way up the field. St. Pauls put up a nice screen that fooled the home team and Kenneth Jones sliced up through the blocks to put Clinton on its heels. Coming in with the spread offense they handed it off and Clinton stopped them behind the line, putting the Bulldogs in a long third down. They settled in and Yoshua McBride caught a pass as he blew past the corner back and took it in for six. They got the extra point taking the lead 7-0.

On the kickoff, Clinton showed why you don’t sleep on them as Jeffrey Arnette ran his way up the sideline to put them in prime real estate on the Bulldogs’ 40. They got a first down off the legs of Amaris Williams. They’d make little progress until the Bulldogs gave them 15 yards off a facemask penalty. Clinton would fizzle out and Baggett would put them on the board with his leg, converting for three off a 30-yard kick, making it 7-3.

A defensive battle kept both teams off the board for the rest of the quarter, with Clinton winning the field possession battle. They punted it away and put St. Pauls deep inside their own red zone and Jakarrion Kenan made a strong open field tackle to shut the ensuing Bulldogs drive and force a punt.

Clinton would take over at midfield following the punt. Josiah McLaurin shook a defender to get a first down and Josiah Robinson would carry the team 10 more yards as the Dark Horses continued their advance upfield. McLaurin would evade another defender on the flats and sprint up for another first down. He couldn’t be stopped as the next play he’d rack up another eight.

With Clinton on the Bulldog 12, Blackwell through up a beauty to the corner of the end zone where it went through Alexander Evans’ hands. They’d put the ball in McLaurin’s hands again and he’d bully through two defenders to score. Baggett would make the extra kick and the Horses take lead by three 10-7.

With 3:41 left in the half, St. Pauls was picked off by Kenan, putting the prime position to pad their lead. Following the takeaway the stampede was in full effect as the Horses made it into the end zone after two strong plays from Williams and Robinson. Williams hit the grass and forced his way to a big first down. Robinson would take it the rest of the way, running the sideline 25 yards to stack the lead by nine after a blocked field goal, the score 16-7.

With a little over two minutes left, the Bulldogs would make some headway after the onside kick. A strong run put them in good position. Williams would come in the backfield and sack the quarterback for a loss of ten with a 1:17 left on the clock. More problems came as they were tackled for another loss putting them third and 25 on their own five. Their next run went nowhere and they punted it away. Clinton would run out the clock ending the half with them holding on to a nine point advantage 16-7.

After halftime, Clinton started at the 30 thanks to a strong return from McLaurin. The Dark Horses were a little jumpy committing two false starts. They would snap off ten yards on the ground to make it 3rd and 10. After a small gain it was taken back from another penalty. The Dark Horses committed another false start before the punt putting them back further. Another penalty slowed up things as St. Pauls was called for running into the kicker. The Bulldogs would recover on their own 32 and start their drive. A blocked punt started out as disaster, but turned into good fortune as a Clinton defender muffed the recovery and the Bulldogs took over on their own 34.

It wasn’t long after before St. Pauls showed some teeth and led two big first downs with seven left in the third. After being brought back five, Kemarion Baldwin powered upfield shaking off the defense and taking it to the opposing 34-yard line, a 30 yard gain. He’d repeat the success for another 10 yards to put them on the 24. This is where progress stopped as the Dark Horses stiffened up forcing a three-and-out despite the explosive runs.

The Bulldogs went for it on 4th and 15. Theophilis Setzer scrambled to the outside after the line began collapsing. He was met with three more Horses in his face. He pivoted and high tailed it the other way and fumbled. Clinton couldn’t recover. In stunning fashion, he dodged and slipped by defenders to take it in for a touchdown. The converted the extra point and trailed by two at 16-14, setting up a tantalizing fourth quarter.

On the ensuing drive, the Horses offense stalled out. The penalty dilemma continued to plague the Horses as they were hit with a delay of game on the punt. The Bulldogs would start on their own 39. Theo Setzer would toss a bomb to Kinston Locklear for 40 yards to put them on the Clinton 20. After going three-and-out, the Bulldogs went for a field that went low and left, keeping Clinton in control 16-14.

Clinton would go three-and-out, punting the ball and putting the Bulldogs on their own 45.

Dark Horse Stadium was silenced at the 6:23 mark, after Baldwin would put the Dogs on his back and ran it 63 yards to take the lead 20-16 after the failed two point attempt.

Clinton would recover the onside attempt, putting them at midfield. After a failed run, Blackwell would step back in the pocket for a pass, but the Bulldog line came in hard forcing a fumble that St. Pauls would recover on the 49. They wouldn’t do much with the advantage and fell into fourth down. They punted it, putting it deep into Dark Horse territory on the 15.

Blackwell went deep on the first play and it was picked off by Locklear giving the Bulldogs control on their own 45 with 3:35 left in regulation. However, another strong Horses defensive showing would force St. Pauls into a three-and-out and punt it putting the Dark Horses in their own 32. The Bulldogs would come in and sack Blackwell, but that’s when McLaurin came in clutch, taking the ball 70 yards to the house to take the lead back from St. Pauls, 23-20.

The Bulldogs had just 1:32 to make magic happen. It didn’t work out that way as the Horses slammed the door putting this close bout to bed, with the final score 23-20.

With the win, Clinton improves to 8-1, an unbeaten 5-0 in conference. They will be on the road next week to take on longtime rival Midway Raiders on Oct. 21 at 7 p.m.

