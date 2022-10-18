Wildcats survive battle against Leopards, 20-15

Bobby Dial gets outside for yardage. He had 100 yards in the game.

On a brisk, clear fall night under the lights, Hobbton Wildcats traveled across the county to take on the Leopards of Lakewood. In a close game, Hobbton prevailed with a 20-15 conference win.

The Leopards won the coin toss and elected to get the ball first in the second half giving the Wildcats first chance. They started their first drive on their 28-yard line. The offensive effort stalled against the Leopards on the ground so the Wildcats went to the air. Cole Weeks hooked up with Ashwad Wynn on a 42-yard pass play putting the Wildcats deep in Leopard territory. Weeks hit pay dirt on 13-yard scamper around the left side for the score. Less than two minutes had expired on the clock. The extra point kick was blocked by the Leopards leaving the score at 6-0.

The Leopards got their first chance but the Wildcat defense shut it down, forcing a punt. The Wildcats started their drive at their 41-yard line with just over eight minutes left in the first quarter. With 7:50 left, The Weeks-Wynn combination led to an 8-yard touchdown pass. Wynn scampered in for two points giving the Wildcats a 14-0 lead.

The Leopard offense got through Hobbton’s defense on their next possession resulting in an 8-yard pass from Kollin Hunter to Shamell Little in the corner of the end zone for the scoring effort. The extra point attempt was good, cutting the deficit in half at 14-7 with 4: 20 left in the first quarter.

The Leopard defense figured out the Wildcat offense for a time forcing the Wildcats to punt the next possession away with 2: 03 left in the first quarter.

On this possession, the Leopards were forced to punt. However, the Wildcats muffed the return resulting in a Lakewood takeover at the Wildcat 22-yard line. The Wildcat defense stood tall, forcing the Leopards to settle for a 23-yard field goal with 9:23 left in the second quarter. The score was 14-10.

The Wildcats started over at their 34-yard line. That effort ended when they fumbled the ball with Lakewood recovering at the Hobbton 33-yard line.

The Leopards marched up the field but their play stalled out. They, again, had to settle for three points on a 19-yard field goal moving the score to 14-13 with 4:22 left in the half. The Wildcats got the ball back on their 13-yard line. That drive ended with an incomplete pass on fourth down with 56 seconds left in the half. Lakewood took over but let the clock run out to save their strength for the next half. The halftime score remained at 14-13.

The third quarter was a stalemate with neither team able to move the ball on the other. Lakewood started with the ball in the third and ran four minutes off the clock before they were forced to punt. The Wildcats setup nicely after the punt but suffered the same fate as they were forced to punt the ball back to the Leopards. Lakewood had possession at the end of this no score quarter. The score remained, Hobbton leading 14-13.

The Leopards started the fourth quarter with the ball but Julian Avilez caused a fumble which was recovered by Harrison Hunt at their 29-yard line. They turned that into a score by Bobby Dial on a 26-yard scamper. The point after attempt went badly from a bad snap, effectively ending the play. The score was 20-13 with 10:17 left in the game.

The Leopards turned the ball around and were moving when they fumbled again with Hunt recovering for the Wildcats with 9:52 left.

The Wildcats burned some clock before the stiff Leopard defense force them to punt. Lakewood took over but Hobbton stopped the drive with 1:00 left on the clock.

They played the clock downing the ball. They elected to have Weeks run into the end zone with 5 seconds left giving the Leopards a safety. The final was 20-15.

“I’m proud of the defense.” commented Hobbton coach Joe Salas. “They were playing championship level ball. We made some critical mistakes on special teams that we gotta fix. And, we made some mistakes on offense. We still haven’t hit our stride yet but we’re getting close. We probably need a tight close game at this point so we can get ourselves ready for the playoffs.”

Lakewood Barrett Sloan said, “Hats off to Hobbton. They came over here and played a good game. They did what they were supposed to do. We did a couple of things wrong we should have executed.”

Statistically, Cole Weeks completed 13-of-20 attempts for 213 yards. Wynn had five receptions for 156 yards, Dial had 4 receptions for 17 yards and Reggie Thompson had 2 receptions of 40 yards. On the ground, Bobby Dial had 15 carries for 100 yards.

