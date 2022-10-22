Raiders gets road win in Wildcats

The Midway Middle Raiders traveled to Hobbton on Wednesday afternoon for middle school football action, escaping with a 22-14 win.

The Wildcats opened the game at their 35-yard line. After moving the ball downfield, the Raiders intercepted the ball at 15-yard line which was returned to their 35-yard line. Midway moved the ball to the 50-yard line where Colin Woods got outside and sprinted 50 yards for the score. Woods got called back in to score the two point conversion and put the Raiders ahead at 8-0, with 4:33 left in the first quarter.

Hobbton started at their 40-yard line, at the start of the second. They fumbled the ball giving the Raiders great position to pad their lead. However, Midway returned the favor and lost the ball. The Wildcats recovered at it the Midway12-yard line. That drive was halted by the Raider defense, Hobbton took a chance and it didn’t pay off. Midway brought the Wildcat offense to a halt on fourth and down, giving the Raiders possession deep in their own territory.

With 2:04 left in the second quarter, the Raiders hit ground again on a 25-yard run by N. Myles. The Wildcats stopped the point after attempt, leaving the scoreboard reading a 14-0 score. There were 44 seconds left in the half. The halftime whistle sounded and Hobbton left the field down by two scores, 14-0.

The Raiders received the ball first in the second half. On first down, their fumble issues continued as they lost the ball again. The Wildcats would recover it at the Raider 25-yard line, in position to put With 5:54 left in the third quarter, Zaydien Enriquez scored on a 12-yard run. The PAT failed.

The Raiders return the favor by scoring on their next drive With 47 seconds left in the third quarter on a 6-yard run by Wood. The PAT was good on a pass for a 22-6 Raider lead.

The Wildcats started over at mid-field as the third quarter ended. They came up short of fourth down turning the ball over at their 44-yard line.

The Raiders, aided by a couple of mistakes, were forced to punt the ball away on their next drive.

The Wildcats started a drive at their 27-yard line. They fumbled the ball and Midway recovered it at the 34-yard line.

The Raiders came up short again and went four and out with the drive ending in a punt. With 1:57 left in the game, the Wildcats started at the 40-yard line. After picking up a first down, Ahmauri Armwood got through the Raider defense and scampered 40 yards for the score after evading several tackles. Enriquez nailed the extra point to bring them within eight for a 22-14 game.

The Wildcats recovered the ‘on-side’ kick getting the ball at the Raider 48-yard line. In heartbreaking fashion, the game ended with an interception by Myles. The final was 22-14, Raiders.

