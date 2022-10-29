Wildcats defend home turf, rout Rebels 50-14

Al Britt Field had been busy this week and Friday night was no exception. The Hobbton Wildcats hosted the North Duplin Rebels to end the regular season, and a light rain sprinkled onto the field for the explosive match between these conference rivals. In the end, Hobbton defended their home field and defeated the Rebels, running away for a 50-14 win.

The first quarter North Duplin elected to receive at the kickoff. The Wildcats rushed down hitting the Rebels hard putting them on their own 14. They’d put together a solid looking drive, but at the 9:57 mark, Duplin ran out of steam. Hobbton capitalized and buried them deep, putting them at fourth and fourteen. The Rebels would turn the ball over on downs and the Wildcats took possession on the 43 yard line

Hobbton didn’t hesitate and rushed down field to put themselves in the red zone. The halfback Bobby Dial took the ball fifteen yards into the endzone to put them up. Reggie Thompson received the pass from Cole Weeks for the two point conversion making it 8-0 with 5:19 left in the first.

The Rebels didn’t take that sitting down and ran the ball all the way to the Wildcat 30 yard line, racking up 60 yards off the return. North Duplin was stopped again as Hobbton was firing on all cylinders. The Wildcats buried the Duplin drive forcing another four and out for the Rebels. The first quarter came to an end with Hobbton up 8-0.

The Weeks and Wynn connection was just beginning. Wildcat Cole Weeks was throwing dots early in the second quarter. His accuracy was impeccable as he made a long throw to Wynn that earned them 56 yards. Following that, Weeks tossed another up beauty that flew 35 yards through the air into the arms of tight end Garrett Britt to put another six on the board. They kicked the field goal to make it 15-0. Hobbton’s offense was making the best of their time, marching 87 yards for a touchdown in five plays.

The Rebels were not experiencing the same success. They were in a deep hole but it only got worse from there. On the kickoff, the ball bounced off a North Duplin player and the Wildcats pounced on the opportunity and recovered the ball at midfield.

They started off first and fifteen after a spot foul took back a big play from Wynn. Weeks and Wynn were in sync on Friday, everything they did worked as they linked up multiple times that evening for big gains. Weeks shuffled in the pocket and lobbed another pass to Wynn that connected for 35 yards. After that big gain, Weeks handed it off to their hungry running back Dial who ate up 15 yards to give Hobbton another six and, to put a cherry on it, he converted the two-point attempt on the ground to make it 23-0.

After a huge kickoff return was brought back because of a penalty, Bobby Dial, ravenous for more, tore up the field and bit off another 40 yards as the Rebels had no answer for the dominant Dial. Wynn finished off the final 20 yards off a fly route from Weeks to add another six to the board. Dial would take the two point try and add more to the huge lead at 31-0. Hobbton traversed 73 yards in just three plays.

The Rebels finally found some offensive production. North Duplin put up six after a quick three play drive resulting in 80 yards, capped off with RB Khamari Leak receiving a 48 yard touchdown pass from Branden Reyna. The score was 31-7.

Hobbton wasn’t finished however and were primed for another visit to the end zone. Riley Brewington made a huge run tearing up the grass for 20 yards. Dial was in the zone and seemingly immune to defenders. He shifted seamlessly through the O-line found room on the edge and sprinted upfield 45 yards to add another six to board. In a rare moment, Dial was subdued. The Rebels fortified and dropped him at the line of scrimmage.

The second half started off slow for Hobbton, despite their good fortune. They received prime field position after a botched onside kick. North Duplin made some serious adjustments and shut down the explosive Wildcat offense and forced a punt. Their first giveaway for the evening.

Despite their good field position after the punt, the Rebels couldn’t make anything work. They picked up a decent gain putting them at third and two. Disaster befell Duplin as Torren Melvin was on the prowl. He read the play perfectly and spun out of a block, picked off Reyna and took it 45 yards to the end zone. Dial was stopped again on the two point attempt, leaving the score 43-7.

North Duplin mustered down the field and managed to put together another decent drive. Inside the twenty, Hobbton continued to make the Rebels earn their touchdown. The Rebels, with no choice, went for it on fourth and three. The run play was dismantled by the powerful Wildcat trenchmen. The running back had no room to navigate as Hobbton plugged every hole and shut him down in the backfield. Hobbton took the ball back on their own 12.

It didn’t take long for the Wildcats to get back into good position as Dial bit off another 40 yard gain. This was followed by a 40-yard reception from Thompson. Unfortunately, he would be injured on the play and able to make it off the field. Weeks finished the drive with a five yard draw play for another six. Their drive was a total of seven plays for 85 yards to make it 50-7 with seven left in the half.

North Duplin scored another for pride. There was only four minutes left in the half, the Rebels put a decent drive together and drove the ball 76 yards for their second touchdown of the evening.

Duplin attempted another onside but like the others it went nowhere. The Wildcats took to the field and threw in some reserve players for some reps as they wound the clock down to zeroes.

Hobbton celebrated a record-tying high in overall regular season wins, finishing the season out at 8-2 and placing second in conference at 2-1.

Next Friday, they are set to host a team for a run at the NCHSAA 1A State tournament. Time and opponent are currently TBD.

