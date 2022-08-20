Midway gets 1-0 victory over Wildcats

After a rainout on Monday’s first match of the season, Hobbton and Midway faced off in a hotly contested match in Hobbton. Both teams came in as touted, well-coached squads, neither willing to give an inch in this defensive rivalry match.

After a scoreless first half, the Raiders buried one in the net in the second half to come away with a 1-0 win over the Wildcats.

“I thought it was a good first game,” commented Hobbton coach Jonathan Jacobs. “Of course we didn’t get the result we wanted, but that happens. I thought it was a good learning curve for some of the freshman and a good opportunity for me and the coaching staff to see what we need to work on to improve.”

Reach Anthony McConnaughey at [email protected]