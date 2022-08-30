Crusaders beat Faith Christian, 9-0

Harrells Christian Academy defended its home field against the Faith Christian Patriots last week, winning 9-0, consecutive wins that brought the Crusaders’ overall record to 2-3.

The first 10 minutes were the Crusaders keeping the Patriots on their end. They continued to put the pressure on for the rest of the game. Lady Crusaders scored three goals in the first 12 minutes of play and never looked back.

The second half was an offensive onslaught for the Crusaders as they scored within eight minutes, making it 6-0 for Harrells. Before we got halfway through the second, the Crusaders slammed the door shut. The Patriots had no answer in the second half as the Crusaders scored four unanswered in 17 minutes with the ninth and final goal attained at the 23-minute mark to complete the shutout.

Harrells, now on back to back wins, will be hoping to keep their streak alive against Greenfield. They were hitting the road Tuesday for a game starting at 6 p.m.

Reach Anthony McConnaughey at [email protected]