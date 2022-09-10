Wildcats lose to Trask, win big at Princeton

The Hobbton Wildcats soccer team hosted a very determined and talented Heide Trask team on Tuesday. Followed by a change in venue, Hobbton hit the road against Princeton on Wednesday. Hobbton lost 1-0 to Trask on Tuesday, but shut out Princeton on Wednesday 3-0.

During the first half and most of the second, Hobbton’s goal keeper, Anthony Sandoval, did a really good job of keeping Trask’s shots out of the net. Midway through the second half, the Wildcats caved and let in the sole goal of the night. Hobbton loses a at home, 1-0.

“We played a good game, just a little unlucky today.” commented Hobbton coach Jonathan Jacobs. “We have had a few games like this so far where we are just not getting over the hump. We fought till the end. The ball just didn’t go over the line for us. I thought the final score was a little unlucky. A tie was probably the most accurate score line, but that happens in sports. We are just going to have to keep working.”

Due to a lack of available officials, the Hobbton Wildcats switched sites with Princeton for Wednesday’s soccer match. The Wildcats brought home the victory leaving the Bulldogs scoreless, with Hobbton winning 3-0.

“We created multiple chances,” commented Hobbton coach Jacobs. “We had the ball and moved the ball probably the best we have this year. We just have to find the final passes to get the ball in the back of the net. If we can do that, we’ll be a very good team.”

Hobbton has two games next week. They’re on the road Sept. 12 at 6 p.m. against North Johnston. On Wednesday, Sept. 14, at 6 p.m., they’ll be hosting Princeton.

