Horses stamp out Bulldogs in shutout victory

The clouds gathered for what was sure to be an electric match on Wednesday as the Clinton Dark Horses hosted the Wallace Rose-Hill Bulldogs in what has proven to be an intense rivalry in recent years. It was a hotly-contested match despite the eventual final, and there was still some chirping between the two rivals after the final whistle, with Clinton walking away with the win, 4-0.

Within the 45 seconds, Clinton made their presence known as Addiel Avellaneda scored off an assist by Daniel Adasiak. It was up and down the pitch for 27 minutes before the next goal. There were a couple of close shots by Wallace, Clinton’s Marcus Medina made two saves during their assault. The Bulldogs were coming up the field again when they lost possession to the Horses. Walker Spell would score off the counter attack on a ground ball in the bottom left. The score was 2-0. Addiel made a quick interception on the ball and ran to the Bulldogs side. Coming in hot, he stepped into a blistering shot that missed by an inch. Spell had one more shot on goal but it dinged off the post. There were moments like this for Wallace as well, as they had some close shots on net. They fiercely brought the ball into Dark Horse territory but they just couldn’t get anything to stick. The score at the half was 2-0, Dark Horses.

The Bulldogs came in hard the first two minutes. A costly mistake from Wallace’s side cost them a goal, however. A misunderstood moment happened, when Wallace began setting up for a free kick for, what they thought, was an offsides call. The whistle was never blown so the ball was still in play. Clinton capitalized and swarmed the disjointed defense and scored, making it 3-0 Clinton. The Horses held strong, as the Bulldogs would not relent. Wallace had two shots that narrowly missed the net. The match grew a little hot as Spell and another player exchanged words resulting in a yellow card. The first card of the match. Not five minutes later, another minor altercation took place between these two rivals. A warning was given on the field. After almost 36 minutes of tough physical play, Clinton was given a penalty kick after they were fouled in the opposing box. Seavy Jordan scored on the kick, effectively ending the game. Clinton keeps Wallace scoreless after 80 minutes, with the final score 4-0.

Dark Horses’ Coach Brad Spell had something to say about the confrontations during Wednesday’s match. “You can tell there was a bit of juice on both sides, ya know, but that’s what makes it great. Makes us a little nervous cause we don’t want any of the players to get hurt. Both teams want to win and play hard.”

Overall, Spell had this to say about the game. “Good game against Wallace. We were up two nothing in the half, I thought they outplayed us after that first goal they were controlling the midfield and we were fortunate with our second goal. I thought we played much better in the second half, more relaxed. Proud of the efforts from the team. It’s always good beating a rival like Wallace, they’ve got a good program.”

Clinton is slated to play West Bladen in their first conference game, at home, on Sept. 12 at 6 p.m. The next day they travel to East Bladen for their game at 6 p.m.

