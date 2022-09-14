Crusaders demolish Rocky Mount, 7-0

It was a fantastic afternoon on Monday for a game of soccer. Harrells Crusaders were hosting the Eagles in what would turn out to be a very one sided affair. Harrells shut out Rocky Mount 7-0, extending their win streak to four.

To start the first half, each began feeling each other out. Pressing harder and harder each possession trying to find a weak point. Crusader Heinze Mondragon found room on the wing and made a shot that was blocked. A couple minutes later, the Eagles were awarded a dangerous goal kick after a foul. It was skillfully blocked by goalie Fernando Chavez. Harrells received a corner kick and quickly scored off a tip, making it 1-0 with 31:47 in the first. Another strong push from the Crusader offense followed, as they buried another ball in the back of the net. The score was 2-0 with 27:30 on the clock.

Rocky Mount made some headway shortly after, pressing hard forward and taking a shot. It would miss by just a hair. Yet, the Eagles remained solid on defense, deflecting multiple shots and disrupting the Crusaders passing lanes. Harrells would eventually break through again, and score. At the half Crusaders led 3-0.

David Paz found room to shoot and made use of it, making the score 4-0 with 34:30 left in the second. Mondragon, shortly after, made space in the middle and delivered a pinpoint shot in the back of the net upping the score to 5-0. The flood gates opened for the Crusaders as Samuel Mena slid to make his shot, expanding their lead to 6-0. Paz would return to score again in the second, making it 7-0 with 20 minutes to spare. Harrells sealed up the game defending the home field, walking away with a shutout victory over Rocky Mount 7-0.

The Crusaders are slated to travel out to play Oakwood this coming Thursday at 4 p.m. They remain on the road next week. They are set to play Sept. 19 at 4 p.m. against Northwood Temple Academy.

Reach Anthony McConnaughey at amcconnaughey@www.clintonnc.com