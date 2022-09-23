The Spartans gets stomped by the Eagles 9-1

The weather was set for a wonderful game of soccer. The Union Spartans hosted the Rosewood Eagles on Wednesday night. What started as a promising match turned into a nightmare for the Spartans as the Eagles soared high, handedly beating Union 9-1.

The Spartans came out ready to play scoring a goal within the first six minutes. The Eagles would catch the defense napping to score, tying up the match 1-1. Rosewood caught some momentum, as the Spartans defense offered little resistance to the Eagles assault. They would score again shortly after their first goal taking the lead, 2-1.

Union would take the fight to the opposing side and held them there for a bit. Rosewood took possession back and rush down field to Union’s side. Luck would befall Union this moment as two shots from close range missed, hitting the goal post both times. Lady Luck left quickly however, as an Eagles player scored a goal from an incredibly tight window from the side, further Rosewood’s lead by two, 3-1.

The Eagles pressed their advantage scoring another quick goal off a header making it 4-1. Not a minute, later Rosewood scored another, making it 5-1. Union stepped up there game a bit and slowed the Eagles down. Though the defense stiffened up, the Spartan continued to struggle despite the promising start.

The Spartans attempted a cross into the goalie box, but Rosewood’s goalie caught the ball, stopping the play. They would throw the in and start an offensive that would produce another goal for the Eagles as Union struggled to keep it competitive. The first half came to a close with the score 6-1, Rosewood leading.

The Spartans struggles didn’t end after the break as Rosewood came in and scored quickly extending the lead by six, 7-1. The field was silenced as The Eagles would score two more times against the sluggish Union defense and finish out the game 9-1.

Reach Anthony McConnaughey at [email protected]