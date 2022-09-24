Wildcats trounce Cougars in 10-1 rout

Coming off a win at Rosewood earlier this week, the Hobbton Wildcats soccer team improved their season to 6-4 with a 10-1 drubbing of Neuse Charter Wednesday evening.

With an early start the Wildcats jumped on the Cougars at the 36:26 mark in the first half and never looked back. They held a 6-1 lead at the break. The picked up four more goals in the second half. The Cougars are usually a strong team; however, this season they are down with injuries as they are on their third team captain of the season.

Henry Garcia had three goals and one assist, Danny Soza had two goals and one assist. While Leo Espino, Brandon Ortiz, Melvin Reyes, and Mario Galeano all had one goal each.

Ever Reyes had two assists, Cris Gil, Matthew Jurado, Mario Galeano, Melvin Reyes, and Junior Diaz all had one assist.

“It’s a good feeling to see the ball go in the back of the net,” commented Hobbton coach Jonathan Jacobs. “We struggled a little to put the ball in the back of the net in the first few games. We started conference off with two wins now so it’s a good start; but, we still haven’t reached our potential. So, we are going to keep working on our goals and trying to improve every day.”

The Wildcats travel to Lakewood Monday to take on the Leopards. Game time is 6 p.m.

