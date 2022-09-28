Horses remain unbeaten in conference

The Dark Horses were looking stay in the win column this past Monday against the St. Pauls Bulldogs. Despite a slow start, Clinton managed to turn up the heat in the second half and took the win 4-2 over the Bulldogs.

The first half was uncharacteristically slow for the Dark Horses. As a usually offensive team, Clinton had trouble in the beginning with their advances fizzling out of midfield. The Bulldogs bared their teeth and dug in, keeping the Horses contained for the better part of the first half, only getting off seven shots. St. Pauls however wasn’t generating any offense managing only two shots for the entire 40 minutes. Thirty minutes in, Addiel Avellaneda would find space to shoot and score on a well timed opportunity, putting Clinton ahead 1-0.

The second half was a much better performance as their offense created more opportunities to score. They’d score within the first five minutes of play. The big man, Daniel Adasiak, scored off an assist from Avellaneda adding to their lead 2-0. The Wildcats turned up the heat and took a shot that was perfectly placed for a goal, bringing them one point closer, 2-1 the score.

The Horses responded with another goal of their own. They came roaring down the left side of the pitch and attempted a cross pass. Avellaneda tried to settle ball and passed to Adasiak who took a shot. It ricocheted off a Cougar player and Avellaneda took advantage and scored, bring their lead back to two, the score 3-1.

As the match continued, the Horses found their rhythm and dug themselves in on the Cougars side more and more as the match went on. This didn’t deter the Cougars as they pushed their way down on a counter and quickly sniped a shot in the top corner, keeping it close 3-2.

After the goal, Clinton and St. Pauls went up and down the pitch again trying to get an advantage. The Dark Horses created a scoring chance by delivering a cross to Adasiak who went up for a header. The Cougars laid out to save it and take a point away from them. With six minutes left in the half, Clinton put up some insurance and Griffin Williams scored the last goal of the evening. The game ended shortly after that with Clinton winning the match 4-2.

With the win, the Clinton Dark Horses improved to 10-2-2 and remain undefeated in the conference at 4-0. They are slated on the road on Wednesday against Midway at 6 p.m.

