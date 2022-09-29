Midway shuts door on Neuse Charter, 4-2

Jayden Diaz-Espino secures the ball and fires it in for the first goal of the game.

The Midway Raiders were out on the soccer field for another round of action on Tuesday, hosting Neuse Charter in non-conference play. In a fairly close game, the Raiders outlasted the visiting Cougars, hanging onto their victory, 4-2.

The first half began with Midway coming out strong and it was shaping up to be a runaway right from the start. With 35:20 displayed on the clock, Jayden Diaz-Espino struck first for the Raiders, netting the goal for a 1-0 lead. It wasn’t long after that Midway struck again, with 30:31 still on the clock, Luke McCray took an assist from Diaz-Espino, making it 2-0. This same duo nearly made it 3-0 at 25:55, but the goal was waived off due to offside and the score remained 2-0.

From there, Neuse Charter dialed in and began to force the issue on the Raiders. They generated a goal from their efforts and made things interesting again. With 23:41 left to go in the first half, Neuse Charter tallied a goal to make it 2-1. The Cougars kept up the pressure and got a few more opportunities, but Raiders goalkeeper Keller Godwin prevented what would have been the game-tying goal with 23:00 to go in the first half.

After jostling back and forth, Midway broke through one more time and got a security goal. At the 5:39 mark, McCray got his second goal of the game, making it 3-1 at the intermission.

Out of the break, Midway was greeted with a host of opportunities but the Cougars goalkeeper turned away shot after shot. The second half turned into a physical, back and forth slug-fest littered with fouls by both teams.

Suddenly things changed at the 10:35 mark remaining when Midway extended their lead to 4-1. Elian Ochoa secured this goal for the Raiders, much to the satisfaction of the players and fans in the stands. The jubilation was brief, however, as the Cougars countered at the 9:57 mark, quickly making it close again at 4-2.

Then, with 6 minutes to go, Midway’s Godwin came up huge again, breaking nearly into a split to prevent another goal. This proved to be the final bit of action as the Raiders thwarted any further opportunities for the Cougars, and held on for the 4-2 victory.

Midway will be on the road next for both games against West and East Bladen. West Bladen will be on Oct. 3 at 6:30 p.m. and East Bladen will be Oct. 5 at 6 p.m.

Reach Anthony McConnaughey at [email protected]