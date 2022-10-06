The Crusaders hold on against tough Eagles team, 3-1

Tuesday night’s game was a close bout between the Harrells Crusaders and Fayetteville Academy Eagles. In their first meeting in this conference game Harrells took the lead early and held it the entire game. Despite decent pressure from the opposition, the Crusaders ultimately came out on top 3-1 against the Eagles.

This heated match was even for the first 30 minutes of the half. Both squads managed to create scoring chances resulting in a exciting game between evenly talented teams. With 15 minutes left in the first half, the Crusaders broke through Fayetteville’s defenses. Heinze Mondragon would score the first goal of the game, putting Harrells up 1-0. Fayetteville turned up the heat and pressed hard towards Harrells side. They had managed to inch the ball down the pitch, slowly getting into striking distance. Fayetteville was finally within striking distance, close enough to throw the ball into the goalie box hoping for a quick strike. Harrells goalkeeper leaped up and cleared the ball from the danger area, securing their lead for the moment. Harrells would run it back to Fayetteville’s side and a tussle over the ball in Fayetteville territory resulted in a foul on Harrells. Towards the end of the half, Fayetteville really turned up their offensive pressure. They held a high speed offense for the last minute of the game, aggressively taking possession and keeping presence in Harrells zone. The Eagles were setup for a corner after the ball went out of bounds behind the net. With seconds left in the half, Crusader goalie Fernando Rebollar-Chavez would leap up and punch the ball of their zone, effectively ending the advance. The first half would end shortly after with Harrells holding a small lead, 1-0.

Midway through the second half, David Paz would take the ball from a Fayetteville player and drive it in. He’d run up the middle and cut out to set up on the corner of the box. Paz set himself up beautifully and shot the ball into the top left corner of the net. The opposing goalie got a little piece of the ball but there was very little he could do. Crusaders extend their lead off the Paz goal, 2-0. Fayetteville had a close opportunity about five minutes later. On a free kick, halfway to Harrells goalbox, Fayetteville brought the goalie up to take the kick. He set up a wonderful volley that turned into a goal off the head of an Eagles player. Unfortunately, the line judge’s flag was down signaling offsides, taking the goal back. Fayetteville wouldn’t give up and at the 14:06 mark, Graham Horvath ran in off a corner kick, penetrating the defense and headed the ball in. Fayetteville trailing by one with the score 2-1. Despite the relentless Eagles pressure, Mondragon would break free again and send a fast ground ball that would fly past the goalie and into the net for his second goal on the night. Harrells with five minutes left of play, secured the insurance goal with the score 3-1. The clock would wind down to close out this game 3-1.

Harrells will be on the road this Friday to take on Coastal Christian in conference play. The game begins at 4:45 p.m.

Reach Anthony McConnaughey at [email protected]