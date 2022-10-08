Wildcats beat Cougars, lose to conference leader Eagles

The Hobbton Wildcat soccer team won one and lost one this week. The got a 4-3 decision Monday against North Duplin and were shutout against Rosewood Wednesday, 3-0.

Henry Garcia scored three against North Duplin and Ever Reyes scored one.

“In the North Duplin game, they came out hot and scored two goals within the first 10 minutes,” commented Hobbton coach Jonathan Jacobs. “After that we woke up and scored three in the next 30 minutes. The final score of the game was 4-3. I was unhappy with the start of the game just because it was lack of intensity and desire. However I was extremely happy with the way we responded to adversity. This experience is going to help us down the road.”

In the Rosewood game we lost 3-0. “First half I thought it was 50/50” said Jacobs. “They got a goal; but, I still was happy with the way we played in the first half. Second half, we played good till they got a second goal. During the last 10 minutes of the game I felt we left our game plan and just played to Rosewood’s strength where they could just see the game off. Rosewood is one of the best teams in east. So, it was a good game to see what we need to clean up so we can make a push in the playoffs. We have a tie for first right now.”

The Wildcats record so far is 9-5 and they are second, behind Rosewood, in the Carolina 1A at 5-1. Hobbton plays again next week on Monday at Neuse Charter and host the Leopards of Lakewood Wednesday. Both games start at 6 p.m.

