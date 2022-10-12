Dark Horses trample Eagles again, 5-1

There were more sweaters in the bleachers on this chilly Monday evening for the conference match between the East Bladen Eagles and The Clinton Dark Horses. East Bladen came to Clinton hoping to even out their loss against the Horses early in the year. However, this wouldn’t happen as Clinton put Bladen out to pasture in a convincing 5-1 victory.

Clinton took an early shot on net after sneaking through the Eagles defense. Holden Spell took a shot on net that the goalie stopped. Addiel Avellaneda would take the first corner of the match. A tussle ensued close to the goalie box. They wouldn’t stop there and put another shot on net by Avellaneda. A free kick was awarded and taken by Sebastian Beteta. He volleyed the ball straight at Daniel Adasiak and he headed it at goal. Lee Barnes made an incredible stretch save to keep points off the board. More Clinton pressure came in after a shot from another free kick and another header by Adasiak that just missed the net. Zeroes remained in this tough match at 19 minutes.

The Dark Horses caught a lucky break as an Eagle defender got penalized for a handball. Adasiak took the free kick and made the most of it. Barnes couldn’t save this one and it rolled in. Clinton leads in the 21st minute 1-0. At the 33 minute mark, that Eagle defense fractured some more as Adasiak hit Avellaneda for another score. Another Clinton stampede came down the sideline, Walker Spell would send a nice pass to Addiel who missed his shot. The ball would spin over to H. Spell who would fire the ball into the net adding another goal, 3-0.

Bladen continued to fight back but couldn’t really do much. As soon as the Eagles got past midfield, the Horses snatched the ball and ran it back. Dark Horse go into the half up, 3-0. They were in it solely by Barnes’s play. At 16 shots and 2 corners for Clinton, Barnes had only allowed 3 at the end of the half.

In the 41st minute the Eagles finally got close enough to take a shot. Clinton goalie would record his first save of the evening. The Dark Horses slowly made their way up the field and Avellaneda found room to take a shot that went in the far post side to make it 4-0.

Midway through the second half, the score remained the same, as Bladen stiffened up their defense and Clinton was having some discipline issues and racking up offside calls, stopping their momentum. Griffin Williams would send a cross into the center of the field that Kevin Hall would take and bury in the net, extending their lead 5-0.

At the the 68 minute mark, Bladen caught Clinton flat-footed and intercepted a pass for a breakaway goal, erasing the goose egg, making it 5-1. The clock would wind down as Bladen tried to get one more goal but the Horses stood strong and time ran out.

Clinton made 20 shots in the match compared East Bladen’s three. Clinton tacks on another conference win to their current undefeated streak 6-0. The Dark Horses are 12-2-2 on the year. They will be at home on Friday against Southwest Onslow at 5 p.m., followed by that they will be on the home pitch again on Monday against Red Springs. The Monday game begins at 6 p.m.

