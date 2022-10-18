Hobbton overcomes Union, 3-1

Junior Diaz takes control of the ball and sends it downfield. He had two goals.

On Monday night, Union traveled to the Hobbton to take on the Wildcats. In a hard fought match, the Hobbton Wildcats held on to defeat the Spartans take the match 3-1.

Henry Garcia got the first Wildcat goal with 15:36 left in the first half. In traffic in front of the net, Garcia managed to put the ball in the goal to give them a lead midway through the first. Junior Diaz got the second goal shortly after in a one-on-one chase with a Union player and managing to slip the ball past the Union goalie along the right side of the net. The Wildcats quickly put the Spartans in a hole at 2-0, with 12:34 left before the end of the half.

The start of the second half was a stalemate as both teams couldn’t get anything to connect. Then, deep in the second, Union managed to slip the ball past Hobbton’s Anthony Sandoval with 16:04 left in the match. The score at that point was 2-1, Hobbton.

The Wildcats Diaz got the ball past Union’s keeper with 5:07 left for a 3-1 match. The rest of the match was defensive.

“A win on senior night is always good,” commented Hobbton coach Jonathan Jacobs. “I think we need to move the ball a little bit faster to create more chances in the final third. If we can do that, I think we can make a run in the playoffs. If not, we are going to be at home early.”

Union’s coach Evert Cruz commented, “I feel Union High School’s performance was really was really good tonight. It was a very close game. I’m proud of these guys. We are working to build a program. But, I want to congratulate the Hobbton Wildcats and wish them the best in the playoffs.”

Hobbton (12-5) finishes the regular season Wednesday night on Oct. 19 at North Duplin at 6 p.m. The Union Spartans (3-11-1) have just one more match on Wednesday to finish out the season at Neuse Charter Oct. 19 at 6 p.m.

