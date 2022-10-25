Suano-led Spartans advance, take on Hobbton

At 7 p.m. on a crisp Monday, The whistle sounded and the Union Spartans faced off against the Neuse Charter Cougars to decide who would advance to round two of the Carolina 1A Conference tournament. It was the Spartans who held onto to their early lead to come away with this one, with a 4-3 victory to advance.

The match started with Union on a counter attack driving hard through the middle of the Cougar defense. The Spartans ran out of steam and Charter recovered. The high energy Spartans snagged a pass from Neuse Charter. Union’s midfield passing and speed brought them deep in Cougar territory. Spartan Obie Suano scored off a tight angle shot the goalie couldn’t reach. The Spartans were ahead with 29 minutes still on the clock.

It was only four minutes later when Suano would find space again and buried another goal deep in the net to make the score 2-0 at the 25 minute mark.

Chris Cruz nabbed an opportunity and sprinted down the pitch. He’d send the ball to Suano’s feet but the pass was off just a hair. However, Obie wasn’t done generating offense and sent a cross from the corner that descended right to the knee of Carlos Lopez and into the net. The goal gave Union in a comfortable lead, 3-0. The Spartan defense was on fire as they had shut down almost every passing lane and kept the ball moving forward.

Suano led another offensive advance and nabbed his third goal to give him a hat trick on the evening. This gave Union a commanding 4-0 lead over the Cougars.

Neuse Charter kept coming after them and their perseverance paid off. The Cougars found room on the wing and pressed up along the sideline. Neuse Charter sent a pass that popped up from a Jobany Pineda save. Union tried to retake possession but Cougar Philip Miller came in and finished it. Putting them on the board with five minutes left in the first. They would make another promising advance in the final seconds of the game that was foiled by the goalie Pineda.

The first half would come to a close with Union ahead 4-1.

Ten minutes into the second, it was high energy from both teams as they alternated possession in the midfield. Neuse Charter pulled off some nasty moves to put them in scoring range and the Spartans had used their speed for counter attack tactics and would run it deep into Cougar territory.

In the 24th minute, Neuse would find their way and charge straight to the net and take another goal, closing the gap at 4-2. The Cougars were clicking now and three minutes later they’d mount another assault that would result in another goal. Charter was only a point away from tying it up at 4-3.

The Union fans were on their feet, hoping for an insurance goal to ease their minds with 11 minutes still left in the half. The tension between these two teams became apparent after a comment from a Cougar player. A Union player came up to respond to the player’s complaint but the referee separated the two and play continued. Despite the Cougars’ well-crafted offensive plays, the Spartans had no intention of going home the losers in this match.

Union held firm for the remainder of the match and celebrated as they advanced to round two of the playoffs. Union was 3-8 in conference play and 4-12-1 overall with the win over Neuse.

Union was set to travel to Newton Grove to face conference host Hobbton Wildcats on Tuesday.

