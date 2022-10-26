Leopards blanked with time left on clock

It was quite perfect weather on the pitch Monday evening at North Duplin High, as the Carolina 1A Conference tournament began. The first match was the Lakewood Leopards versus tourney host North Duplin Rebels, an incredibly lopsided contest in which the Rebels maxed out their lead at nine and ended the game 29 minutes early, 9-0.

In the first half, North Duplin came out ready to play. Within the first 10 minutes of action, the Rebels had managed to score three goals. Lakewood was struggling as North Duplin had caged the Leopards for the first twenty, keeping them deep in their own territory. The Rebels quickly scored two more, putting them ahead by five before the half was finished.

The Leopards mounted some offense towards the end of the half and managed to put two quick shots on net. As the clock was in the final seconds of the game North Duplin was developing another offensive toward the net. Lakewood shook off the advance as the buzzer rang to end the first. At the break, the Rebels led 5-0.

Ten minutes into the half, North Duplin rained down on the Leopards in offense, racking up three goals putting them in a commanding lead 8-0. North Duplin scored their ninth and final goal with 29 minutes still on the clock.

Lakewood finishes the year 3-15-1, placing last in conference at 0-11.

