The Wildcats defeated by Rosewood Eagles in finals

Henry Garcia takes control of the ball near the net. Garcia got the Wildcats’ only score.

The Hobbton Wildcats took on the Rosewood Eagles Thursday evening in the Carolina 1A soccer conference tournament championship. They lost a hard fought match 3-1 against one of the best teams in the east.

Rosewood slipped two goals in during the first half of play, at 25:15 and 9:35 respectively. The second goal bounced off a player as there were four players from both teams battling for the ball and it got by keeper Matthew Sandoval.

The Wildcats got their goal at the 20:37 mark on a line drive by Henry Garcia with an assist from Ulises Perez.

With 8:45 left, Rosewood slipped another goal past Sandoval on an angled line drive that went across the net to the back corner.

“I think this is the best practice and best opportunity to get us ready for the playoff,” commented Hobbton coach Jonathan Jacobs. “We played one of the best teams in the east and I think we could take a lot from what we did today and learn from it. Hopefully we will get another chance at them in the state playoffs.”

