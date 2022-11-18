The Harrells Christian Academy Varsity girls tennis 2022 season was a season of growth, with drastic improvements over last year. Coach Jodie Nelson and Lindsay Matthews took over the program this year and Coach Mandy DuBose was making her debut. This year’s team grew in size, motivation, determination, skill, and wins. The 13 members of the varsity team put in the hours this past summer in preparation for the season.

This included a three day tennis clinic with Heather Waters, who will be representing the United States on the World Tennis Team in Turkey in 2023. Mrs. Waters continued to provide guidance and instruction to players and coaches into the season and the Crusaders team found their rhythm with practices and matches.

Progress takes time and this year’s team finished with a 3-13 record and placed fourth in the Coastal Rivers conference at 0-5. Despite the record, The Lady Crusaders made it to their first round of the state tournament games. First seed and seventh grade player Emma DuBose was earned All Conference player honors for her performance.

2022 players included: Rebekah Bryan, Emma DuBose, Elizabeth Edwards, Scarlett Graham, Rebecca Jackson, Olivia Matthews, Ella McKeithan, Piper Nelson, Kailey Pope, Makayla Stallings, Meredith Tatum, Leelee Votaw, and Scarlett Votaw. Coaches: Mandy DuBose, Lindsay Matthews, Jodie Nelson

Reach Anthony McConnaughey at [email protected]