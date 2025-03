A doublewide home and three cars were destroyed in a fire Wednesday afternoon at 315 Hood Lane near Roseboro. The occupants of the home were checked out at a local hospital but were uninjured.

The cause of the fire was unknown as of Wednesday afternoon.

Fire crews responding included firefighting teams from Taylor’s Bridge, Salemburg, Clinton, Roseboro, Halls, Herring and Autryville.

See Saturday’s issue of The Sampson Independent for the full story.