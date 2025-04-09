Sampson County Government announced a hiring freeze on Wednesday afternoon, effective immediately. According to a news release, “all currently vacant positions (for which job offers have not yet been issued) and positions that become vacant will be frozen until further notice.”

Law enforcement positions, including the Sheriff’s Department and Detention Center, as well as Emergency Medical Services will not be affected by the freeze.

“This decision is aimed at ensuring the county’s resources are allocated effectively as the county prepares for the FY25-26 budget,” the release explained.

For more information about Sampson County Government, visit www.sampsoncountync.gov.