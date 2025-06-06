Though far from the only business that was discussed or brought before the Clinton City Council at the June 3 meeting, the budget hearing was perhaps the most pertinent. City leaders unveiled the proposed 2025-26 fiscal year budget, detailing investments in public services, employee benefits, infrastructure, and compensation for elected officials. The balanced budget reflects both a successful effort to achieve fiscal responsibility from policy-makers and their consideration and support for the city’s workforce and essential services, city officials noted.

There is no proposed tax hike in the fiscal plan, but fees for services like water, sewer and garbage are expected to rise.

One portion of the budget of immediate note for those who keep the city going is a 4-percent cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) for all city employees, effective July 1. The hope with this raise is that it will serve to offset inflation and keep employee compensation competitive with neighboring municipalities and nearby private industry, according to city manager JP Duncan. Clinton will now also offer general insurance coverage as part of its employee benefits package, to complement the existing Blue Cross Blue Shield health insurance and life insurance. Benefits for retirement will also be receiving a boost, with non-law enforcement employees receiving a 1 percent 401(k) match for the first time.

Clinton Police Department officers already receive a 5-percent match, and will continue with their existing retirement benefit structure.

Stipends for elected officials and appointed board members are set to increase modestly in the upcoming fiscal year. The mayor’s monthly stipend will rise from $700 to $800, and council members will also see slight increases — part of an effort to bring Clinton in line with compensation in similarly sized municipalities.

Appointed board members will see their meeting stipends rise from $2.50 to $3.

Mayor Lew Starling spoke on these matters particularly and made the additional amendment, “My salary for next year will be $1 per year, and so will (Councilman Holden) DuBose’s. I don’t want to speak for anyone else, but I do want to share that with you.”

Starling also highlighted the positive regard of Clinton’s water supply, a matter that was a particular focus of Congressman Greg Murphy’s May 29 visit to Sampson County. Councilwoman Wanda Corbett of District 5 noted her pride in the quality of Clinton’s water supply as well and the city’s public works departments as a whole.

As for the property tax rate, it will remain steady at 73 cents per $100 of property valuation, amounting to no new tax burden levied on residents. With the citywide property valuation estimated at a figure of around $1.11 billion, a single cent on the tax rate equates to roughly $100,000 in revenue. Residents will see a small increase in their solid waste collection fee, however, with the fee set to rise by $1 per month, bringing the total to $20.50. This adjustment is being made in the hope that it will help to sustain critical sanitation services amid rising operational costs.

Water and sewer rates are proposed to climb by 3 percent.

To balance the budget, the city plans to use $200,000 from its fund balance, which is a typical and manageable figure, according to city staff.

The general fund budget is divided into three major expenditure categories that break down as follows:

Public Safety (Police and Fire Departments): 47.7 percent of the budget

Public Works (Infrastructure and Maintenance): 26.67 percent

All Other Departments (Administration, Recreation, HR, Planning, etc.): 25.62 percent

The city will also make several capital investments in the coming year, including the replacement of aging police vehicles, the purchase of rescue and safety equipment, the acquisition of new recreation vehicles and finally, further funding for sidewalks, drainage, and street repairs. These infrastructure investments aim to ensure continued safety, accessibility, and high-quality services for residents. Starling’s closing remarks in the public hearing for the budget highlighted the total amount at play in the budget — $20 million. “It’s a big budget…a lot of money, and we want all hearts and minds clear,” the mayor stated. “It’s like landing a spaceship on a dime to get this budget balanced. And we’re on time, I just could not be more proud … we look forward to the continued growth of this wonderful town.”

