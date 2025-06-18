Commissioner apologizes for remarks about animal euthanasia

Tricia Oglesby was one of the citizens who spoke about the animal shelter during the county commissioners’ public hearing on the proposed budget Monday night.

Commissioner Thaddeus Godwin assured citizens that the board will do whatever it can to ensure efficiency in the upcoming budget.

Although no decisions have yet been made on the proposed budget for 2025-26, the Sampson County Board of Commissioners heard plenty of feedback from the community during a public hearing held Monday night.

The main concerns that citizens voiced had to do with reduced funding for the Sampson County History Museum, and remarks Commissioner Chip Crumpler made regarding the animal shelter during a budget workshop last Thursday.

History Museum funding slated to be reduced to $20,000

One aspect of the proposed budget is a reduction to the Sampson County History Museum’s funding. The museum board had requested $80,000, but the recommended amount currently sits at $20,000, due to cost-cutting measures. Last year, the museum received $60,000 in county funding. Interim County Manager Jeffrey Hudson explained during a budget workshop with commissioners last week that he felt county departments should be the priority for funding, as opposed to “an outside agency” like the museum.

Supporters of the museum showed up in full force for Monday night’s public hearing on the budget, pleading for the museum to receive more funding.

David King was the first to provide comment, stating that he’d started with the museum in 1997. “First of all, I don’t feel like we’re an outside agency,” he said, calling the museum “priceless.”

“Everybody was to the understanding that Sampson County was going to look after this precious museum,” he said.

Joel Rose, director of the Sampson County History Museum, asked for members of the audience who were there to support the museum to raise their hands. The majority of the crowd gathered raised their hands.

“We were stunned to learn that our funding was going to be cut to $20,000, which is a drastic reduction,” Rose stated. “Mr. Hudson explained that the museum is considered non-essential, but we are essential to the cultural and economic identity of our county.”

He added that the substantial cut in funding would threaten the museum’s operations and probably lead to the dismissal of two part-time staff members. “We keep the museum open every Saturday year-round, and we don’t have benefits,” Rose said. “Volunteers can simply not maintain a museum of this size. We are the only year-round tourist destination in this county. Hundreds and hundreds of visitors come to this museum, 80 percent of them from outside the county.”

He called the lack of funding “a potential shutdown.”

Kay Raynor, president of the museum board, also spoke on the issue. “The museum, I’m passionate about,” she said. “Joel has laid it all out. I want to thank the county for your past support of the museum — over two decades of your support.”

Animal Shelter budget draws contention

During the budget workshop with the commissioners on Thursday, Animal Shelter Director Anna Ellis had presented her proposed budget, which the commissioners then discussed. At that point, Crumpler questioned the need for increased funding, which Ellis said would be needed for surgeries and vaccinations.

Once an animal comes in to the shelter, staff are required to keep them for at least 72 hours. Ellis explained that if the animals are “deemed unadoptable,” they’re euthanized. That would be pets who are a danger to public safety or other pets. That comment was taken by some in the community to mean that the animal shelter would euthanize all animals after a 72-hour hold period, which is not the case, Ellis reiterated at the public hearing.

When asked during the workshop about the spay and neuter surgeries for animals, Ellis clarified that it was only for the pets that would be adopted out. “So it costs $58,000 to provide surgeries, contract the services,” Crumpler stated. “What’s your revenue for adopting out these dogs that you provide the surgeries for?”

Ellis responded that the shelter doesn’t receive a great deal of revenue, only bringing in money from adoption fees and donations.

“This is going to sound terrible,” Crumpler said, “but from the county’s standpoint, are we subsidizing the adoption of dogs when it would be cheaper to just euthanize them?”

He added that the county was “basically subsidizing pet ownership.”

“My goal in the past is to reduce the euthanasia rate,” Ellis said. “If it increases, you’re one of the bad people who kills animals.”

Crumpler argued, “The cost of being irresponsible creates a burden for the taxpayers. I care more about human beings than I do about animals. That’s just my nature. I think we live in a society now where people care more about animals than they do about children.”

Ellis stated, “I’ll be honest with you, Mr. Crumpler, not everyone feels the same way you do about animals, but the morale of myself… I mean, you just said yourself that the animal shelter is probably the least important department of the county. And that’s disheartening.”

Crumpler stated that he was just one commissioner out of five, and the others may feel differently. He asked about cost-cutting measures that could be made, to which Hudson suggested increasing the adoption fee to $105 across the board for all animals. Hudson also said he would talk with Sheriff Jimmy Thornton about inmate labor to keep the shelter clean, and hiring two part-time staff rather than relying on contractors, which could help bring costs down.

At the public hearing, Tricia Oglesby, whose husband is the shelter’s veterinarian, shared the importance of the spay/neuter surgeries the animal shelter provides. “One female cat can have five litters of kitten in one year, five to seven kittens in each litter. Let’s just say they have five, that’s 35 kittens,” she said. “We have spayed 80 female cats this year, so by spaying 80 female cats, we have stopped 2,800 kittens from going out into our population. So the need for spaying or neutering needs to be there at the shelter.”

She also suggested that the shelter could bring in revenue by issuing a $25 citation if a pet doesn’t have a rabies shot by the time they’re four months old, or issuing citations to negligent pet owners. “If animal control goes out there and the dog’s tied to a tree and you can count every bone in its body and it’s obvious that [the owners are] negligent, fine them $150-200 right then,” Oglesby suggested. “That brings revenue into our shelter and it also sends a message to irresponsible pet owners that we’re not going to tolerate it.”

After the public hearing, Crumpler read a statement, apologizing for his remarks at the workshop. “My words were poorly chosen and did not reflect the compassion, thoughtfulness or respect that this issue and the people involved deserve,” he said. “I deeply regret the way I framed my remarks and the concerns that they have caused to our citizens, our shelter staff and the broader rescue community. Let me be absolutely clear — the board has not adopted a policy for euthanasia after a three-day hold period. I sincerely apologize for the pain and confusion that my words created.”

He praised the animal shelter staff for the “incredible work” they do. “I appreciate the grace many of you have shown me over the past week,” he said.

Ellis spoke up at the end of the public hearing to thank Crumpler for reaching out to her. “You know, it’s always said that weak leaders blame others for their mistakes, but true leaders are humble enough to admit their mistakes,” she said.

Commissioners vow to take public comment to heart

Of those who spoke, citizen Danny Jackson did state that he was on a fixed income and struggled to pay his property taxes, which go up each year. He also criticized commissioners who campaigned on the platform of not voting for a tax increase. The proposed budget includes a 6-cent property tax increase to help fund schools and capital projects.

At the conclusion of the hearing, the commissioners each spoke about the budget process and the challenges it entails. They each thanked the community for speaking up about concerns.

“I realize things like the history museum, animal shelter, parks and recreation are perceived by some as low-hanging fruits,” Vice Chair Eric Pope stated. “They’re not mandated services by the state, but they are necessary services by community standards.”

He added, “When I originally ran, I did run on the promise of not having any new taxes and said I would vote against taxes, if at all possible. Things transpired, circumstances changed. I was also raised to be a man of humility, and I made a mistake. Maybe I spoke too rashly to comment that I would never do that. I do apologize and I do eat my words. But I would rather eat my words than punish the people of Sampson County. I would rather eat my words than cut to the bone services that are necessary and needed by the county.”

In his comments, Commissioner Thaddeus Godwin spoke to the need for efficiency in county government. “I think each one in this room loves Sampson County,” he said. “I believe that with my heart. We, as this board, want to make the best for Sampson County. We need more efficiency. How do we have more efficiency moving forward? That’s a question I wish we could answer right away. We’ve got to look at what’s best for all of us. Everybody wants a piece of the pie, but everybody can’t have a large piece of the pie. Thank you for all you’ve said and thank you for pushing us in the right direction.”

Commissioner Lethia Lee added to those sentiments. “If you had not come and made comments, then we would not know what you are thinking. I’ve got to do what’s right by each and every one of you, and that’s what my intent is to do. To raise taxes would hurt some of the people, and some of the people would not be hurt. We’ve got to do what’s right. I believe that Sampson County is the best county in North Carolina. I believe that in my heart. I can promise you this: whatever is right is what we will do.”

In addition to the public hearing, 33 written comments on the budget were received: 13 regarding the animal shelter, 14 in support of the history museum, six for the library system, three general comments, two were in favor of tax increases, one not in favor, and others were from county employees about their health insurance coverage.

“We’ll take everything we’ve heard tonight and we’re going to process,” Chair Allen McLamb said. “Nothing has been taken lightly. We do not take our job lightly because the budget as we see it and as we move forward also affects us because we are citizens of the county.”

The commissioners were scheduled to meet again at 1 p.m. Wednesday afternoon for further discussion, with a meeting at 10 a.m. Friday to vote on the budget.