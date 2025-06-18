Budget set to be approved Friday morning

After hearing of the public’s support for the Sampson County History Museum and the library system, the Board of Commissioners agreed during a meeting on Wednesday afternoon to fund both the museum and Garland library for the coming fiscal year. The proposed budget originally called for the museum’s funding to be cut from $60,000 to $20,000 and for the Garland library to close entirely.

Changes to the proposed budget also include: the cost of the fiscal year 2025 audit, four bonus holidays for county employees (including an extra day for July 4 and Thanksgiving, and two extra days at Christmas), recognition of lifesaving and retiring employees, full funding of a beaver dam management program, and a one-time $500 bonus for employees.

Interim County Manager Jeffrey Hudson proposed all of these changes at the start of Wednesday’s meeting, which was held for further discussion of the budget after a public hearing Monday night and a written comment period.

The cost of the audit for this fiscal year is $100,300, a total of $15,300 more than was budgeted, so Hudson suggested adding that $15,300 to the budget, which increased the use of fund balance. The audit is mandated, he shared.

The other items that were up for discussion are not mandated, but are at the pleasure of the board.

The four-day bonus holidays were part of the proposed budget message, and would add one day to Thanksgiving and the Fourth of July, and two days to Christmas. “That is something employees have said that they would really appreciate,” Hudson shared. “That is zero money. It would be in the budget ordinance, but it’s no additional money.”

Hudson also suggested the county add $5,000 for Human Resources to provide a plaque or acrylic item to recognize retiring employees and those who have helped save a life, like Officer Ollen Raynor Jr., who was recognized at the start of Wednesday’s meeting.

The beaver management program had been cut from $100,000 to $50,000, but after some discussion, the commissioners decided to keep the program funded at $100,000 in the coming year, since it helps prevent flooding to farmland and other areas of the county.

One of the most talked-about items in the proposed budget was the elimination of the county library in Garland. Hudson proposed on Wednesday the county fund the library for two days a week. “That is in response to what we heard at the town hall meeting in Garland,” Hudson stated. “Part of what we heard was ‘we understand the cuts, but cut everybody the same.’ Either cut everybody completely, go to zero days for everybody, or if everyone else is open two days, give us two days.’”

The other two days would have to be funded by other sources, such as donations and the appropriation from the Garland town board.

Hudson pointed out that a number of people had appeared before the commissioners at Monday night’s public hearing in support of the history museum. “The public is very concerned about continuation of services,” he said. “It was funded at $60,000. In my budget, it had gone down to $20,000 and an additional appropriation would bring them back up to $60,000.”

The final item added was a pro-rata $500 bonus to be awarded to employees in July. “That is less than a 1-percent cost of living adjustment,” Hudson said. “A cost of living adjustment is about $339,000. A $500 flat bonus would be $306,803.”

There would be no changes to the proposed fee schedule, fire tax rates or 6-cent increase in property taxes.

County staff will now draft the budget ordinance, which the commissioners are set to approve on Friday morning at 10 a.m.

Look for the full story in Saturday’s print edition.