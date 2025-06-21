6-cent property tax increase, no services cut

The Sampson County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously to approve the fiscal year 2025-26 budget during a special meeting Friday morning. The approved budget includes a 6-cent property tax hike, an increase to 25 percent of general revenues going toward Sampson County and Clinton City Schools, sustained funding for the Sampson County History Museum, funding to keep the Garland library open at least two days a week, and various increased fees for county services.

With the 6-cent increase, the tax rate will be 68.5 cents per $100 valuation.

“It was a difficult budget process but the commissioners came together and were flexible enough to make changes that the public had requested,” Interim County Manager Jeffrey Hudson said after the meeting. “They made sure all the services citizens need are still in place.”

Commissioner Lethia Lee expressed that she was pleased with the final budget. “I am so glad that we have finally come to a decision,” she said. “It’s not easy because nobody wants a tax increase, but we did what we have to do to keep Sampson County thriving, and we will keep right on being of service to Sampson County. I don’t think the budget will negatively affect anyone’s lifestyle, and I thank everybody for accepting what we’ve done.”

The budget also reduces the county’s reliance on the fund balance. Whereas last year, $11.8 million was pulled from there to balance the budget, this year that number is down to $1,766,560 — and it includes services like the Garland library, as well as fully funding a beaver dam management program, to help protect land from flooding risks.

After hearing of the public’s support for the Sampson County History Museum and the library system at Monday night’s public hearing, the Board of Commissioners agreed during a meeting Wednesday afternoon to fund both the museum and Garland library for the coming fiscal year. The proposed budget originally called for the museum’s funding to be cut from $60,000 to $20,000 and for the closure of the Garland branch. The other two town libraries in Newton Grove and Roseboro are also budgeted for two days a week in the coming fiscal year.

Changes to the proposed budget also include: the cost of the fiscal year 2025 audit, four bonus holidays for county employees (including an extra day for July 4 and Thanksgiving, and two extra days at Christmas), recognition of retiring employees and those who go above and beyond their duties, full funding of the beaver dam management program, and a one-time $500 bonus for employees.

Hudson proposed all of these changes at the start of Wednesday’s meeting, which was held for further discussion of the budget after a public hearing Monday night and a written comment period.

Finance Director Melissa Burton shared that the county had decided to seek a new auditor this year, and had sent out a request for proposals. Out of four bids received, RH CPAs, PLLC of Greensboro had the best bid that met all of the county’s requirements. However, that bid — $240,065 for three years — was still $15,300 more than was budgeted.

The cost of the audit for this fiscal year is $100,300, a total of $15,300 more than was budgeted, so Hudson suggested adding that $15,300 to the fiscal plan, which increased the use of fund balance. The audit is mandated, he shared.

“I expect this audit for the county to be very detailed, far more detailed than in the past,” Hudson stated.

The commissioners unanimously approved contracting with RH CPAs.

The other items that were up for discussion are not mandated, but are at the pleasure of the board.

The four-day bonus holidays were part of the proposed budget message, and would add one day to Thanksgiving and the Fourth of July, and two days to Christmas. “That is something employees have said that they would really appreciate,” Hudson shared. “That is zero money.”

No cost of living raise is in the 2025-26 budget.

Hudson also suggested the county add $5,000 for Human Resources to provide a plaque or acrylic item to recognize retiring employees and those who have helped save a life, like Officer Ollen Raynor Jr., who was recognized at the start of Wednesday’s meeting.

The beaver management program had been cut from $100,000 to $75,000, but after some discussion, the commissioners decided to keep the program funded at $100,000 in the coming year, since it helps prevent flooding to farmland and other areas of the county.

One of the most talked-about items in the proposed budget was the elimination of the county library in Garland. Hudson proposed on Wednesday the county fund the library for two days a week, the same as the libraries in Roseboro and Newton Grove. “That is in response to what we heard at the town hall meeting in Garland,” Hudson stated. “Part of what we heard was ‘we understand the cuts, but cut everybody the same.’ Either cut everybody completely, go to zero days for everybody, or if everyone else is open two days, give us two days.’”

Hudson pointed out that a number of people had appeared before the commissioners at Monday night’s public hearing in support of the history museum. “The public is very concerned about continuation of services,” he said. “It was funded at $60,000. In my budget, it had gone down to $20,000 and an additional appropriation would bring them back up to $60,000.”

The final item added was a pro-rata $500 bonus to be awarded to employees in July. “That is less than a 1-percent cost of living adjustment,” Hudson said. “A cost of living adjustment is about $339,000. A $500 flat bonus would be $306,803.”

County employees had requested improved health insurance coverage, but Hudson said if commissioners decided to modify that, the county would lose over $1 million in savings.

There were no changes to the proposed fee schedule, which includes an increase in parks and recreation fees, from $30 to $50 for program registrations, and a $100 flat fee for adopting any animal from the Sampson County Animal Shelter. Previously, the fees had varied for male and female cats and dogs. The new budget makes them all $100.

All 20 fire departments have now signed the standardized contract with the county, Hudson shared, which sets the multi-year fire tax rate. The rates are per $100 valuation of property located within the fire protection service districts. Autryville — 0.095, Clement — 0.095, Clinton — 0.1, Faison — 0.08, Garland — 0.1, Godwin-Falcon — 0.1, Halls — 0.07, Harrells — 0.095, Herring — 0.095, Jordan’s Chapel — 0.08, Newton Grove — 0.075, Piney Grove — 0.1, Plain View — 0.09, Roseboro — 0.095, Salemburg — 0.085, Smith’s Chapel — 0.075, Spivey’s Corner — 0.1, Taylors Bridge — 0.095, Turkey — 0.1, Vann Crossroads — 0.1.

When the meeting opened up for commissioner discussion, Chair Allen McLamb stated that he was in agreeance with everything Hudson proposed. He shared that he’d had the goal in mind to keep the fund balance appropriation below $2 million and this budget did that. “That part, I feel good about going forward with what we’ve got to do in the next few years,” he stated.

Commissioner Thaddeus Godwin said he felt the budget was moving in the right direction. “One of the good things is that we’re still under where we thought we’d be, and I look forward to going forward and working toward next year,” he said. “We’ll have to make some changes, but not drastic.”

Regarding the fund balance, Commissioner Chip Crumpler said he had been very clear from the start that he didn’t want to see an over-reliance on the fund balance, and he also would not vote for a budget over $85 million. The proposed budget is $82 million. He also wanted to keep the tax rate below 70 cents. With the 6-cent increase, the tax rate would be 68.5 cents.

“As a Republican, as a small business minded Republican who believes in small government, it greatly pains me that I have to vote for a tax increase,” he said. “But I am also a person who believes in being responsible and I strongly believe that we cannot hamper county services. So regretfully, I will support this budget. I support it because we have to do it.”

Direction for

new county manager

Also at Wednesday’s meeting, Hudson presented a proposed ordinance for the commissioners that would establish instructions for next year’s budget for incoming County Manager Allen Vann. “You’re not committing to anything with this resolution,” he explained. “These are instructions to the next manager for next year’s budget.”

The draft resolution included the following directions for the 2026-27 budget: no property tax rate increase, cap fund balance usage levels, a 3-percent COLA and one-time $500 bonus for employees, funding the local match, $4.2 million, for the construction of the new Hobbton High School, fully funding the Sampson County public education funding formula, any increases in staffing should be counteracted by equivalent cuts to recurring expenditures, keeping the fire tax rates the same, and a recommendation from economic development for necessary infrastucture improvements to the county’s industrial parks.

Hudson stressed that the commissioners and new county manager should also consider contract negotiations with GFL for operating the county’s convenience center sites. If the contract is not renewed, the commissioners will have to either close the convenience centers, charge a fee for use or raise taxes again. Hudson said the commissioners will need legal counsel to negotiate the contract.

“This is not set in stone until you adopt the budget ordinance for that fiscal year,” Hudson pointed out.

After the meeting, all of the commissioners expressed their relief that the budget process has come to an end for this year. “It has been a long, hard process,” McLamb stated. “We’ve got a good plan moving forward. We’ve still got a lot to do in this county, but this board is willing to put in the work.”