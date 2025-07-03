For disabled vet,

Artreese Basnight, who works in human resources at Smithfield and serves on the United Way board, was one of dozens of volunteers who helped out the Muzzy family on Saturday.

Volunteer Wanda Coleman, left, talks with Corey and Michelle Muzzy as the finishing touches are put on their new garden.

About a dozen volunteers from GFL and the United Way braved Saturday’s heat to help the family of Corey Muzzy install a raised garden.

Decklen Muzzy gives a thumbs-up as his family poses with the volunteers who built a new garden for dad Corey, who’s a disabled veteran.

A few miles outside Clinton, the home of Cory and Michelle Muzzy was swarming with volunteers on Saturday morning, as folks came together to help construct a raised vegetable garden for the disabled veteran and his family.

Former soldier Cory Muzzy served two tours in Afghanistan and Iraq, but was severely injured in a training accident at Fort Bragg. He was left blinded and had to have both legs amputated at the knee.

According to his wife Michelle, studies have shown that gardening can help disabled veterans in many ways. “There’s some research that shows it ends up being very therapeutic for them,” she said. “It’s a way for them to channel their energy elsewhere. And with him being blind, it can help keep him busy as well.”

The couple say they’re novices at gardening, but are willing to give it a try. “I can keep houseplants alive,” Michelle joked.

Cory said he’s excited to plant jalapenos most of all. The Muzzys hope to have their own roadside produce stand, where they’ll provide free fruits and vegetables to the community and passersby.

“We’re out here in the country,” Michelle said, “and it would be great to provide that for our community. Plus, it’s a lot healthier than buying vegetables from the store, where they put God knows what on it.”

The new garden was made possible by Frontline Gardens, a nonprofit organization based in Tennessee that provides vegetable gardens for veterans and first responders injured in the line of duty or suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

The organization was founded by Stephanie and Mark Trost. Mike and his team were ambushed in Afghanistan, killing several of his comrades. “He found that therapy wasn’t helping as much as he’d hoped and discovered gardening,” explained Stacy Johnson, who works with Frontline Gardens in middle and eastern North Carolina.

“I walked on their property and something magical happened,” Johnson stated. “I was hooked. And now that I live in North Carolina, I’m here to cover this area. There’s something about putting your hands in the dirt. You kind of go to another place and don’t think about anything else.”

The mission of Front Line Gardens is described on its website as “to support the healing journey of veterans, first responders, and Gold Star families affected by PTSD through the therapeutic benefits of gardening, addressing their physical, emotional, and spiritual well-being.”

“By adding an alternative form of therapy to their current program, this can sometimes ‘unlock the block,’” said Stephanie Trost. “At Frontline Gardens we offer the opportunity to add garden therapy as an addition to their current PTS therapy. It can be integrated into the conversation with real time experiences and can allow corners of the mind that have been buried to be reopen.”

Locally, Frontline Gardens worked with the United Way of Sampson County, and volunteers from GFL and Enviva.

“We’ve got all our employees out here to help,” said Gracie Smith of GFL. “We go out and do different things to help in the community as part of our sustainability group.”

The volunteers arrived at 7:30 a.m. and had completed the project by around noon Saturday.

“This is amazing,” Cory said. “It’s something I always wanted to do, and they’ve given me the opportunity to do it.”

“They didn’t have to do this,” Michelle added. “It’s just really indescriable the heart that everybody has to do something like this for us on such a hot day.”

For more information on Frontline Gardens, visit the website at frontlinegardens.org.