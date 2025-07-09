Peggy Ann Waters Hester, 88, of Mount Olive, passed away Monday July 8, 2025 at Kitty Askins Hospice Center.

Born in the Whiteflash community of Duplin County, she was the daughter of the late Ben and Polly Waters and wife of the late Eddie “Louie” Hester. She was also preceded in death by her daughter and son in law, Missy and Danny Massey, along with her sisters, Lois Orton and Verna Mae Brogden and a neice, Vickie Davis.

Peggy worked for the Wayne County School System for 30 years and was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Mount Olive. She was a charter member of the Southern Wayne Country Club and the Southern Wayne Country Club Par Chasers. Peggy was an eight-time club champion, four-time couples champion with Johnny Milkovits and scored seven holes in one. Over the years, she also raised over $3 million dollars for the American Heart Association.

A service to celebrate Peggy’s life will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 11, at the Rodgers Chapel located at the University of Mount Olive with Mr. Michael Odom officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service in the chapel and at other times at Peggy’s home.

Peggy is survived by her son, Edward “Lulu” Hester; a daughter, Renee Hester; her brother, Ken Waters and wife, Jackie; a grandson, Andy Massey and wife, Jannelle; and a great grandchild, Addie Massey; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be directed to the American Heart Association, PO Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284-0692.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be directed to the American Heart Association, PO Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284-0692.