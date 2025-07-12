Having grown up in the Clement area of Sampson County — on Carroll’s Store Road, to be exact — Allen Vann always dreamed of returning home someday, despite a career that took him to Johnston and Pender counties for most of his adult life. However, now he finds himself in perhaps the highest non-elected position in the county. Starting Monday, July 7, Vann is the county manager.

The Board of Commissioners unanimously approved his hire at a special meeting on June 11. He replaces Interim County Manager Jeffrey Hudson, who led the county through a difficult, and often contentious, budget process. Hudson never intended to keep the position permanently, having retired from a long career in county and school administration. Vann said once he learned of the vacancy, he jumped at the chance. “I have watched Sampson County closely for the possibility of a county manager opening that I could apply to, always thinking how amazing it would be if I were able to make it back home and in this capacity,” he said.

Vann attended Clement School from grades kindergarten through eighth, and graduated Midway High School in 1988. He went on to attend Sampson Community College, later transferring to UNC-Wilmington, from which he graduated in 1992 with a business administration degree. While at UNCW, he met his wife Valerie Creech, who’s from Micro in Johnston County.

“We lived most of our married life in Johnston County,” he recalled. “While in Johnston County, I worked for Johnston County Schools as an administrator over various areas of school operations. I decided later in life that I wanted more out of my career and enrolled in grad school with Meredith College where I earned my MBA in 2016. I took a promotion with Pender County Schools shortly after graduating, which required us to move to the area. Shortly after beginning with Pender County Schools, I established a great relationship with the Pender County manager because of the school bond construction projects that we had underway.”

The Pender manager became not only a friend, but also a mentor, Vann said. “In order to be able to work my way into county management, I knew I needed to work my way up as a department head. The more I spoke to him regarding the possibility of changing careers to county management, the more interested I became.”

He became a department head in February of 2018, and by December of 2019, he was promoted to assistant county manager. And then, the possibility of returning to Sampson as the county manager became a reality. “It is very seldom that you hear of a county manager actually being from that county,” Vann stated. “It doesn’t often work out that way.”

He has nothing but fond memories of growing up in Sampson County, and said what he remembers first and foremost is the great people. “We were proud of heritage and our hard work ethic,” he said. “All these people helped to shape my determination and hard work ethic for my entire life. I wouldn’t be where I’m at today without them — especially my fantastic parents.”

Vann grew up on a 100-acre farm, next door to his grandmother, Joanna Coats, who he lovingly referred to as ‘Bigma’. His grandfater, Henry Allen Vann, came from the Vann Crossroads community. “Bigma was amazing and so hard working,” he remembered. “She had her chicken coop, her hog pen with several hogs, fruit and pecan trees, just all the things that stick out in your mind about growing up in the country. I would go to Hall’s church with her most Sundays, and you’d never meet a finer group of people.”

He said his neighbors were all very influential, and as a kid, he wanted to start working and earn his own money. “If I wanted name-brand shoes or something like that, I had to earn my own money because my parents couldn’t necessarily afford to buy things like that.”

So, he started mowing grass, trimming blueberry bushes, grape vines, and would also help with “digging taters, picking cucumbers, picking peas, you name it.” He tried working in tobacco, but realized “very quickly” that he’d much rather do other things. “Fast forward to when I was around 14 to 15 years old, at which point I started working for Carroll’s Store,” he said. “I worked there from high school all the way through college, until I was like 22 years old.”

Vann got a little choked up when remembering the impact the Carroll family had on his life. “I wouldn’t have achieved anything that I have accomplished without them,” he said. “Hard work, dedication, drive, being persistent until you get the job done. These were all the things they instilled.”

Although he has nothing but fond recollections of his time growing up in the Clement community, Vann said he chose to relocate to Clinton, rather than live out in the country. “I’m going to be in this office a lot,” he said. “I’m going to be in meeting a lot in the evenings and things. But I also wanted to accommodate my wife.”

Wife Valerie works with the Pender County school system, and will continue to commute there for her full-time employment. Living in Clinton would make that commute much more manageable, Vann said. The couple have two adult daughters, Chloe and Logan Vann, who both now live in the Charlotte area.

As for the job itself, Vann said he’s been kept up to date on all the budget business of the past few months. “I’ve watched the videos; I’ve read the budget message and portions of the budget,” he stated. “The budget cycle just completed was one of the most difficult I’ve seen, based on where the county began in fiscal year 2024–25. This past budget had some of the largest cuts to government spending I’ve seen from many counties. Hard decisions were made to prioritize government services toward things which are mandated by higher authority, necessary for the protection of life and property, or the very basic and also state mandate need for providing a sufficient public education to every child in the two school systems.”

In light of all this, “Sampson County literally had to push a reset button,” according to Vann. “They had to get back to the basics. The whole process happened with a tremendous amount of transparency and public input. That is something that you don’t always see everywhere in local government. I think it’s important to note the tremendous job the interim manager, Jeff Hudson, did. Everyone worked together to do what had to be done for the benefit of the entire county.”

The 6-cent property tax increase that was part of the budget was “absolutely necessary,” he added. “We were at such a tremendous budget shortfall. Something had to be done.”

Also part of Hudson’s work as interim manager was to set goals for the incoming manager, Vann. “The commissioners undertook a tremendous goal setting session earlier in the year and many of those goals need to be addressed,” Vann stated. “Secondly, to maintain the solid financial posture of the county and work through improvements to the finance processes of the county with the new county finance officer. Using a new auditor in the coming year, we expect there will be many opportunities to identify necessary improvements to the way the county has operated for many years.”

He also aims to keep the transparency and communication going with the public. “We can do that through increased social media presence, increased meetings with other units of government, and new ways of communicating through newsletters, videos, and direct outreach,” he said. “Perhaps most importantly, continuing to build a new corporate culture in county government. We are public servants and the public needs us to think ahead and plan long-term for the issues we know will be coming in the future. These range from increased need for water and sewer capacity to preserving the special character of Sampson County.”

To help address the challenges in the near future, Vann has suggested pursuing a local option sales tax, which would allow the county to rely less on property tax revenue. “Even though the county’s population has not grown tremendously, there’s been increased demand for public services,” he explained. “In addition, as we know in our own lives, things just cost more than they used to. Whether it is gas or pipe for waterline extensions, everything costs more.”

Vann is also keenly aware that Sampson County has to compete with neighboring counties and other counties across the state to recruit and retain quality employees. “County government is nothing more than public servants providing necessary help for our citizens,” he said. “If you don’t have good employees, Sampson citizens aren’t getting what they pay for. Therefore, we have to make sure that we recruit and retain the best employees to provide the best service for citizens.”

Another challenge will be finding resources for necessary infrastructure, such as continued water system expansions, renovations of necessary facilities, such as the courthouse, and new school facilities when needed. “But of course, you have to balance all of that with financial stability for the county,” Vann pointed out. “And part of that balance is really that there was no choice in this matter to be able to provide what we needed and what was mandated … other than to have that tax increase.”

In the past, the county had used $1 million to $2 million in fund balance to balance the budget, but during his last year, former County Manager Ed Causey had appropriated $11.8 million to balance the budget. “That’s just not sustainable,” Vann said. “The financial stability… thankfully, I’m coming in at a time where there’s a good foundation for financial stability, with what Jeff and the board have recently done. To that point, the county’s recurring revenues and recurring expenditures are closer than they have been in years.”

To keep that momentum going, Vann plans to continue to rely on the “great team of county employees,” he said. He also intends to look at other counties as examples of what’s working for others. “We can take what they’re doing and learn from it,” he said. “I do believe our best years are coming. I really do believe that, and I hope that I’m part of it. I want this to be something great that’s happening here in the county.”

Vann concluded by saying “it’s amazing” to be able to now be the manager of his home county. “There’s a part of you that thinks, ‘Wouldn’t it be great if this happened?’ And another part of you thinks, ‘Well, it’s too good to be true.’ So it is truly great that this has happened. I feel very blessed.

“It’s very personal for me,” he continued. “I just have such a vested interest in this county excelling. I’m just so excited to be able to affect that for all citizens.”