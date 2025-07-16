The Sampson County Parks and Recreation staff were presented with a $7,500 donation from Monarch Bioengineering’s Terri Edwards (second from left) during the county commissioners meeting Monday night.

New County Manager Allen Vann speaks during the July 14 meeting of the Sampson County Board of Commissioners.

New County Manager Allen Vann led his first Sampson County Board of Commissioners meeting on Monday night. It was a relatively brief meeting, with numerous recognitions and updates presented.

For the first item of business, Vann introduced himself to the community, pointing out that he is a Sampson County native, from the Clement community, and was closing on a new home in Clinton on Tuesday morning. “I thank you for this opportunity, board members, and I appreciate you giving me the opportunity to come back in this capacity,” he told the board.

“I applaud that you are from Sampson County, and you’ve come back home,” said Chair Allen McLamb.

Terri Edwards from Monarch Bioengineering appeared before the commissioners, stating that she is working with several hog farmers in Sampson County to capture methane gas that’s produced and converting it into clean energy. “We’ve building partnerships with about 17 farmers,” she said.

“One of the things I do is look for ways to invest in these good partners in the communities that we’re building our projects in,” Edwards explained. “The investments we like to make are in education, parks and rec, workforce development. Sometimes, it’s the unique needs of the county that we’re investing in.”

After speaking with Interim County Manager Jeff Hudson, she decided to invest in the Sampson-Clinton Public Library and Sampson County Parks and Recreation. She presented Library Director Kelsey Edwards and Parks and Rec Director Dana Hall with $7,500 each from Monarch.

“This is something we didn’t necessarily ask you to do, and we really appreciate it,” McLamb stated.

The commissioners also recognized Officer Ollen Raynor, who’s a bailiff with the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, for his actions last month in assisting a woman who had a medical emergency outside a Clinton business.

“This is not Mr. Raynor’s first act of heroism in Sampson County,” Commissioner Lethia Lee said. “He deserves the recognition that he’s getting.”

McLamb pointed out that the commissioners hope to continue recognizing Sampson County’s heroes in the future, and encouraged community members to nominate people to be honored.

Also during the meeting, Jim Johnson was reappointed tax assessor and tax collector, and was sworn in to office. He has served in the tax office for more than 19 years.

After being sworn in, Johnson shared that the county had a tax collection rate of 97.54 percent for the fiscal year ending June 30.

Public Works Director Mark Turlington gave his monthly update on water projects throughout the county. He stated that there are currently 10 ongoing projects, and the Ivanhoe water project is currently ahead of schedule, with about 59 percent of the pipe laid already.

In other business at Monday night’s meeting, the commissioners:

voted to rename Private Road 1658-207 Black Creek Trail.