‘Operation’ sets out to offer hope

Next to fellow volunteers, Cameron Dunn packed cartons with shoeboxes filled with gifts for children around the world. He’ll never meet them, but Dunn knows it’s going to make a positive impact for years to come.

The associate pastor of Grove Park Baptist Church (GPBC) enjoys serving as the drop-off coordinator for the Samaritan’s Purse project Operation Christmas Child, an international Christian relief and evangelism organization that provides gifts to youths living in poverty overseas.

“Our goal is to make sure that each shoebox makes an internal impact,” Dunn said. “When it comes to the Christmas season, I think it’s an opportunity for all people to take a moment to acknowledge how fortunate we are and how blessed we are. It’s taking away the selfish energy that most people do have. We get excited about gifts. What am I’m going to get from Santa, mom and dad, or whomever? (The aim is) to pause and say, I have more than I need already or I have an abundance, so let me give back to someone else in need.”

Grove Park Baptist Church is one of nearly 5,000 locations in the United States. Dunn is encouraging community members to get involved during the collection period, which began Monday and is scheduled to run through Monday, Nov. 19. For the Clinton/Fayetteville area, the goal is to donate 29,900 gifts towards the 2018 global goal of reaching 11 million children. For many children, it will probably be the only gift they receive at Christmas or during the year.

“They look forward to colorful items in the box and anything that stands out that brings joy,” Dunn said.

Volunteers are accepting shoeboxes filled with toys, school supplies and hygiene items.

Throughout the week, the local church will have 55 different volunteers serve during the week. Grove Park is planning to collect 3,500 boxes into cartons, which will be shipped to Fayetteville to processed and shipped to Boone or Charlotte for worldwide distribution.

“We are honored to be linking arms with our community to help children around the world experience the true meaning of Christmas,” stated Nicole Nelson, the volunteer Area Coordinator for the Fayetteville Region Operation Christmas Child. “These simple gifts show God’s love to children facing difficult circumstances.”

Dunn believes it’s a way to demonstrate God’s love in a tangible way.

He recently heard a report about a recipient who received the gift 10 years ago. She’s now attending college and spoke about her experience through Operation Christmas Child’s “Full Circle Story” program.

“For me, hearing that Full Circle Story, really spoke to me about how that one little box makes a lasting impression.”

Operation Christmas Child is headed by Franklin Graham and, since 1993, more than 157 million gift-filled shoeboxes have been collected and delivered to children in more than 160 countries and territories.

“From a Christian perspective, God has blessed me with more than enough already so let me use wisely what God has given me to share his love with someone else,” Dunn said.

Boxes of shoeboxes will be shipped as gifts for needy children overseas. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_OCC_2.jpg Boxes of shoeboxes will be shipped as gifts for needy children overseas. Volunteers pack boxes filled with gifts at Grove Park Baptist Church, the local collection site for Operation Christmas Child. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_OCC_1.jpg Volunteers pack boxes filled with gifts at Grove Park Baptist Church, the local collection site for Operation Christmas Child.

‘Christmas Child’ drive aids children overseas

By Chase Jordan [email protected]

Operation Christmas Child Collection Schedule — Grove Park Baptist Church, 609 Northeast Blvd., Clinton Thursday, Nov. 15 — 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 16 — 10 a.m. to Noon Saturday, Nov. 17 — 10 a.m. to Noon Sunday, Nov. 18 — 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Nov. 19 — 9 to 11 a.m. Donating to Operation Christmas Child For more information on how to participate in Operation Christmas Child or to view gift suggestions, call 800-353-5949 or visit samaritanspurse.org/occ. Participants can donate $9 per shoebox gift online through “Follow Your Box” and receive a tracking label to discover its destination. Those who prefer the convenience of online shopping can browse samaritanspurse.org/buildonline to select gifts matched to a child’s specific age and gender, then finish packing the virtual shoebox by adding a photo and personal note of encouragement.

