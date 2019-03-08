Federal drug convict charged in Sampson stop

Rose - Shepard -

A man on probation following a lengthy federal drug sentence has been charged again after a traffic stop in Sampson County, during which he was reportedly found with heroin and marijuana.

On Tuesday, the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Interdiction Team conducted a traffic stop in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 40, near the 352 mile marker in the Faison area. They pulled over a rented 2019 Nissan Altima, reportedly for a traffic violation.

During a probable cause search of the vehicle, the front passenger, Akhilles Bentoney Shepard, 37, was found in possession of 15 bindles of heroin and 2 grams of marijuana. Sheriff’s officials said Shepard fled on foot into a wooded area off of Interstate 40 during the stop and a perimeter had to be set up around the area.

A search was conducted and Shepard was taken into custody a short time later on Goshen Church Road, reports state.

“Authorities learned later that Shepard was currently out on federal probation after serving a federal sentence for cocaine charges,” Sheriff’s Lt. Marcus Smith stated.

Shepard, whose address was listed on Union Bethal Road, Hampstead, and a female passenger, Riahonn Rose, 26, were transported to the Sampson County Detention Center and charged.

Shepard was charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver heroin, resist, delay and obstruct and possession of marijuana was placed under $50,000 secured bond.

According to the N.C. Department of Public Safety, from 2002-2005, Shepard was convicted multiple times on drug-related offenses, as well as for hit-and-run and fictitious information to law enforcement, all in Pender County.

According to published media reports, Shepard was sentenced in federal court back in 2008 to 12 years in federal prison. He pleaded guilty earlier that year to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of crack cocaine and 500 grams or more of cocaine.

On several occasions, Shepard and a co-defendant sold cocaine to a government agent, the U.S. Attorney’s Office stated. During the federal investigation, it was determined that Shepard constantly distributed cocaine, except for periods of time when he was incarcerated on other drug charges in Pender County.

Shepard was to face five years of supervised probation after his release from prison. A search of the Bureau of Prisons database revealed that Shepard was released in November 2017, meaning he served roughly nine years of the 12-year sentence.

Rose, whose address was listed on Apple Road, Castle Hayne, was charged with felony possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia stemming from the Sampson traffic stop. She was placed under $25,000 secured bond.

Both were scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

Rose https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/03/web1_Rose.jpg Rose Shepard https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/03/web1_Akhilles-Shepard.jpg Shepard

By Chris Berendt [email protected]

Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.

Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.