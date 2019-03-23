Salemburg mayor urges vigilance

Warren -

Violence this week in Salemburg has prompted the town’s mayor to implore residents to be aware and cautious, and remember that it is their town. If they see something — even small — they need to report it, he said.

The message from Salemburg Mayor Joe Warren was posted to the town’s Facebook page on Friday.

“Throughout Salemburg, there is concern over the events that have recently happened in our town.,” said Warren, noting residents’ concerns aired at a Thursday night meeting. “I myself am concerned. I have spoken with Sheriff Jimmy Thornton and he has assured me that the incidents of late are being fully investigated.”

Warren said he would update citizens as much as he could regarding the ongoing investigations. He asked that all residents be cognizant of their surroundings and anything that might be amiss.

“I would like to ask all of our residents to be observant. This is our town and we need to be the eyes and ears of it. If you see something unusual, say something by calling 911,” the mayor stated in his message. “By no means should you put yourself in harm’s way. All I am asking is for you to call 911 and report anything you see as suspicious, no matter how small it is.”

Warren’s words come in the wake of a string of shootings in the Roseboro and Salemburg area, one of which sent a man to the hospital after he was shot inside a home on Holland Street, near Main Street, in Salemburg, the site of a separate shooting earlier this year.

Deputies responded to the Holland Street home shortly after 1 a.m. Wednesday and found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. He was reportedly transported to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in Fayetteville and has since been treated and released, sources say.

The owner of the Holland Street residence said the man shot inside the home is not the owner, and really was not supposed to be there. Speaking anonymously, but noting that many in town know her, the property owner said she rented the house to a single mother about two years ago. The mother has a 7-year-old child and a toddler, but nobody else was supposed to stay there, per the rental agreement, she noted.

“It is not his home,” said the property owner. “Obviously he was a visitor of hers.”

The woman who lives at the home informed the property owner she would be leaving the house soon. The children are already staying elsewhere, the property owner said, noting that she “had no problems” with the woman or her children.

It is unclear whether the woman or her young kids were at the home when the shooting happened.

“I can’t confirm that at this time,” Sheriff Lt. Marcus Smith stated late Friday. “The names of the victims and their information has been asked to be withheld for safety concerns.”

A Salemburg neighbor, who spoke anonymously to The Independent, shared concern about the incident in their own neighborhood, noting the explosive sound the early-morning gunshots made. It was not a first-time occurrence, the she said, noting a similar one in “broad daylight about a month ago.”

The Holland Street homeowner recalled that incident as well, saying that she saw the bullet holes that came from that incident. She was unsure of the damage this time around.

“I haven’t been over there since this past weekend,” she said, adding that her son lives on nearby Main Street. He, like many others, reported hearing the shots ring out in the night.

Said the homeowner, “We thought we had a nice little neighborhood before this all started.”

Residents said they believed the shootings could be gang or drug related, however authorities have shed no light on that or offered comments on a possible motive. No arrests have been made.

The Holland Street shooting was followed by another shooting report on Brantwood Court, Roseboro, “a few hours” after the Salemburg incident. However responding deputies were unable to locate any sign of a shooting, Smith said. There was a third shooting reported shortly before 9 a.m. Wednesday at a residence on the 400 block of East Jackson Street, Roseboro. Smith stressed that the Jackson Street shooting, in close proximity to Brantwood, did “in fact” happen.

Prior to those string of shootings Wednesday, there was yet another incident of a suspect discharging a firearm, this time into an occupied vehicle on the roadway. Reports indicate that the shooting happened at 11:15 p.m. Tuesday on Lucas Road, Roseboro.

A possible link between any or all of the shootings has not yet been established.

”It is too soon into the investigation to determine any connection,” Smith said. “At this time, it is under investigation and we are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying any potential suspects or witnesses.”

Anyone with information on any of the shootings is urged to contact the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-592-4141.

Warren airs concerns in wake of shootings

By Chris Berendt [email protected]

Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.

