Suspect sought in fatal hit-and-run

North Carolina Highway Patrol officials are urging the public’s assistance in locating a vehicle involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash early Thursday morning in Duplin County. A Warsaw man, who was riding his bicycle, was killed as a result.

The crash occurred on U.S. 117, two miles outside Warsaw, involving an unknown type vehicle and a bicyclist.

Janelky De La Cruz Burgos, 26, of Warsaw, was traveling south when he was struck from behind by a vehicle which fled the scene. As a result of the crash, Burgos succumbed to his injuries. Troopers located fragments from the involved vehicle, leading investigators to believe the vehicle may be a General Motors product.

Anyone with information related to the fatal hit-and-run collision is encouraged to contact investigators by calling the N.C. Highway Patrol Communications Center at 1-800-334-7411.

https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/web1_RGB_emergency-graphic-2-1-1.jpg

Warsaw bicyclist killed; Patrol searching for driver