First-ever Block Party coming to Sampson Street

As a member of the First United Methodist Church, Diana Hales is looking forward to welcoming everyone to enjoy fellowship, fun and entertainment.

The first-ever Block Party for the church is scheduled for 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, July 28, at 208 Sampson St., Clinton. Attendance is free and it’s a way for the church to open its doors to the community and its neighbors.

“We want you here, we welcome you here,” said Hales, director of evangelism and outreach.

To help make it a success, the church received many volunteers for Sunday. Donations were also given to the church. Some of the entertainment include a bouncy house for children featuring a rock wall and slide, bingo for all ages with prizes, a cornhole tournament, 3-on-3 basketball, music, interactive games featuring moms, dads, and grandparents, cake walk, and face paining. Activities will take place in and outside the church to accommodate visitors. Free food will also be provided. Hot dogs will be served with grilled corn on the cob and baked beans.

The block party is one one of several outreach efforts planned for the community. Organizers are hosting its Community Education Night, scheduled for Sept. 10. Some of the speakers include the Sampson County Department of Aging presenting information on dementia, caregivers, and nutrition. Law enforcement information will also be presented.

“We’re trying to do a lot of first in our church that involves the community,” Hales said.

Another initiative is Family Fun Night, which will be held on the last Sunday of every month. It will feature activities for all ages.

“We’re not going to be preaching and doing Bible study at these things,” Hales said. “We just want to love people and fellowship as Christians. We want to reach out with our loving arms.”

For more information, contact Diana Hales at 910-592-2035.

