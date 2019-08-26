Roseboro man charged in shooting, standoff

Lee -

A Roseboro man has been charged in connection with a Friday night shooting on Big Piney Grove Road and subsequent three-hour standoff with local law enforcement.

The shooting resulted in gunshot wounds to at least two victims Friday night in what turned into a standoff between the alleged gunman and local law enforcement. The man was taken into custody and the two injured did not sustain life-threatening injuries, but Sampson County Sheriff’s officials withheld names until the chaos can be further investigated.

On Monday, sheriff’s authorities announced that Marriah Norman Lee, 45, of 48 Chesters Road, Roseboro, was charged in connection with the shooting incident. He received a charge of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and placed in the Sampson County Detention Center under a $200,000 secured bond.

The two victims were identified as Thaddeus Henry, of Mintz Highway, Roseboro, and Roy Lee Bennett, of 2826 Boykin Bridge Road.

“At this time, no further information will be released and the investigation is ongoing,” Sheriff’s Lt. Marcus Smith stated in an email.

According to initial reports, around 10:15 p.m. Friday, sheriff’s deputies responded to a reported shooting incident at a residence on Big Piney Grove Road.

Upon arrival, deputies located a male subject outside the residence with an apparent gunshot wound.

Paramedics responded and transported the victim to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in Fayetteville for treatment. Deputies learned an armed male suspect was inside a building located behind the residence. Deputies began communicating with the suspect and around 1:30 a.m., the suspect surrendered to officers and was taken into custody.

Investigation found a second male victim had been transported to Sampson Regional Medical Center by personal vehicle. Authorities said that both victims’ injuries did not appear to be life-threatening, however their names were being withheld “pending family notifications and further investigation.”

