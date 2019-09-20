Man found in Sampson facing time for passport fraud, ID theft

RALEIGH — A Mexican citizen found in Sampson County is facing nearly 40 years in prison following federal indictments on passport fraud, identity theft, fraud and misuse of personal documents, among other offenses.

Robert J. Higdon, Jr., U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina, announced this week that a federal grand jury in Raleigh had returned indictments charging Abonza Bonifacio-Garcia, 33, of Mexico, and Jose Diaz-Brito, 40, of Mexico, with illegal reentry of a deported alien.

Additionally, the grand jury returned indictments charging Johnny Roel-Robledo, 42, of Mexico, with illegal reentry of an aggravated felon and illegal and unlawful alien in possession of a firearm, and Jorge Alberto Chavez-Moreno, 38, of Mexico, with passport fraud, aggravated identity theft, false representation of a Social Security number, false claim to U.S. citizenship in order to register to vote, and fraud and misuse of visas, permits and other documents.

Chavez-Moreno was reportedly found in Sampson County.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, if convicted of passport fraud, aggravated identity theft, false representation of a Social Security number, false claim to U.S. citizenship in order to register to vote, and fraud and misuse of visas, permits and other documents, Chavez-Moreno would face maximum penalties of 37 years imprisonment, a $250,000 fine, and a term of supervised release following any term of imprisonment.

If convicted of illegal reentry of a deported alien, Bonifacio-Garcia, previously deported and found in Pitt County, and Diaz-Brito, previously deported and found in Wake County, would face maximum penalties of two years’ imprisonment, a $250,000 fine, and a term of supervised release following any term of imprisonment.

Roel-Robledo, previously deported and found in Wake County, is alleged to have been previously removed subsequent to an aggravated felony conviction (possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine). Therefore, if convicted, he would face a maximum imprisonment term of 30 years, a $250,000 fine, and a term of supervised release following any term of imprisonment.

“The charges and allegations contained in the indictments are merely accusations,” Higdon stated in a prepared release. “The defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.”

The cases are being investigated by ICE’s Enforcement and Removal Operations and Homeland Security Investigations.

