Jackson, Lee lead second day of filings

- - Chris Berendt|Sampson Independent Chris Berendt|Sampson Independent Lethia Lee files with hopes of becoming a Sampson County Commissioner. She received support from her husband, Russell, family, friends and officials from the Harrells Community. -

The second day of filing for the 2020 General Election in Sampson was slower than the first, but still saw multiple people throw their respective hats in the ring.

One was Sen. Brent Jackson, who is seeking reelection to N.C. Senate’s 10th district. The Clinton-born farmer resides in Autryville. A first-generation farmer, Jackson has been involved in agriculture for more than 30 years. As a legislator, he has represented the 10th district — Sampson, Duplin and the southeastern part of Johnston County — since 2010 and is in pursuit of his sixth term in office.

Republican Jackson has called serving the people of Sampson, Duplin and Johnston counties “one of the biggest honors of my life.” It is a responsibility and an honor he doesn’t want to shed. On Tuesday, Jackson showed up to the Sampson County Board of Elections Office with wife Debbie, nobody else in tow, to make his intentions official.

“When I first ran for this office, our campaign was ‘Lower taxes, less government and more freedom,’ Throughout the last 10 years, we have made great strides in these areas,” said Jackson. “We have advocated for the creation and growth of small businesses across our state, while also working to protect and improve our state’s agriculture industry and the rural residents who had been left behind.”

“My top priority has always been addressing the needs and concerns of the constituents of our community,” the senator continued, “and I am grateful for the opportunity to be their voice in our state capital.”

Jackson is co-chairman of both the Senate Appropriations/Base Budget Committee. He also serves as a member of the Senate Agriculture/Environment/Natural Resources, Finance, Judiciary, Redistricting and Elections, Rules and Operations and Nominations committees.

He is a founding member of the Agriculture and Rural Caucus of the N.C. General Assembly and was elected to the legislative board of the international organization State Agriculture and Rural Leaders in January 2014. He is the co-founder and previous president and CEO of Jackson Farming Company of Autryville.

There is more work to do in Raleigh to look after those in Sampson, Johnson and Duplin counties, he said.

“It is humbling to have been elected to this position for five terms,” Jackson stated. “I believe there is still a lot more work to do in Raleigh to protect our freedoms and I would be honored to continue serving in our state legislature.”

Filing kicked off at noon Monday and the period will extend until noon Friday, Dec. 20. Locally, two Sampson County commissioner seats, three Sampson County Schools Board of Education seats, three seats on the Clinton City Schools Board of Education and a contest for the Sampson County Register of Deeds are open in 2020.

Statewide, in addition to Jackson’s Senate District 10 seat, both N.C. House seats with Sampson ties — Districts 21 and 22 — are also up for grabs. They are occupied by Democrat Raymond Smith Jr. and Republican William Brisson, respectively. The general election, coinciding with the Presidential Election, will be held Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020.

County commissioners

Also on Tuesday, Democrat Lethia Lee, of Harrells, filed for the District 4 Commissioner seat.

After 30 years of service to Sampson County residents through various roles, Lee is now running for public office.

“Now, I feel that I can help people on a larger scale and do more for them,” Lee said. “I’ve been learning and studying the ropes all these years and different things in Sampson County. I know the county very well and I think I would be a positive influence in the county.”

The Sampson County native graduated from Clear Run High School and went to Philadelphia, where she attended Temple University. Lee returned home and took several courses at Sampson Community College, while gaining education through other life experiences. For 11 years, Lee was a family service worker for the Head Start program which provides early childhood education and information to parents. From 1989 through 2004, Lee was an income maintenance Caseworker for the Sampson County Department of Social Services.

Lee spent more than seven years with Sampson County Cooperative Extension as a program assistant for the Expanded Food Nutrition Education Program (EFNEP). She recently retired from the position and is now focused on becoming a commissioner.

“I know people are in need because of the jobs and duties that I had,” Lee said. “I know the people very well. It’s all about knowing people and them knowing that you care. You can make a difference.”

She is married to Russell Lee and together they have one daughter, Felicia Lamb; son-in-law, James; and two grandchildren. Lee said her family is close-knit and it’s something, she strongly believes in. She attends Keathern Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, where she serves as administrative assistant. Lee is also a member of the Clinton-Sampson Rotary Club; served as secretary for the Order of the Eastern Star for four decades; and volunteers to help seniors at the Harrells Nutrition Center by providing meals though the Second Harvest Food Bank.

For her work with Cooperative Extension, Lee earned several awards. One of them was the Pride of the Wolfpack Award, which recognizes employees for their contributions for the EFNEP. Lee said she likes to stay active in the community to help people.

“That’s why I want to be a part of making a difference in Sampson County,” Lee said “I’ve worked in this county and I want to give back to this county because of all the things it’s given me during these thirty years. That’s why I want to be a county commissioner.”

With Lee filing, the race for District 4 is now contested. Incumbent Democrat Harry Parker filed on Monday for another term. Republican Jerol Kivett also filed to keep his District 2 seat.

In the only other filing Tuesday, Jeremy Edgerton filed to seek election to a seat on the Clinton City Schools Board of Education.

https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_election-mug-2.jpg https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_jackson.jpg Chris Berendt|Sampson Independent Lethia Lee files with hopes of becoming a Sampson County Commissioner. She received support from her husband, Russell, family, friends and officials from the Harrells Community. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_Lee-Sign_2.jpg Lethia Lee files with hopes of becoming a Sampson County Commissioner. She received support from her husband, Russell, family, friends and officials from the Harrells Community. Chris Berendt|Sampson Independent

Wave of 2020 candidates continues